ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan named NBA Players of the Week

By From NBA.com Staff
NBA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11 of the 2021-22 season. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Ja Morant | Memphis Grizzlies. The young guard led Memphis to a...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Should Bulls sign free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins?

Wednesday night, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks plan to waive center DeMarcus Cousins before his contract becomes fully guaranteed on Friday, and that there is "expected to be interest" in him in free agency. Could the Chicago Bulls be one of those interested teams?. Cousins, who averaged...
NBA
FanSided

Documenting DeMar DeRozan’s amazing NBA journey

Most people questioned the DeMar DeRozan signing in Chicago this off-season. DeMar is without a doubt an All-Star level player, but he was placed alongside another All-Star at practically the same position and one that has a similar playstyle in Zach LaVine. On his podcast, Bill Simmons said, “I don’t...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Ja Morant
Chicago Tribune

‘I wanted to build a legacy’: Ayo Dosunmu, who is carving his niche as a Chicago Bulls rookie, returns to Illinois for his jersey retirement

Ayo Dosunmu is only just beginning to process the impact he made in three seasons at Illinois. The Chicago Bulls rookie returned to the State Farm Center on Thursday night to a hearty homecoming, and his No. 11 jersey was raised to the arena’s rafters during a raucous halftime ceremony. “It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight, smile through it all. I had a ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Nba Players Of#The Phoenix Suns#Nba Western Conference#Eastern Conference Player
Yardbarker

Is Ja Morant The Best Point Guard In The NBA?

If people didn’t know about Morant’s talent before, they know now: the other night he put 36 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in a 118-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, and last night he created 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yes,...
NBA
NBA

Power Rankings Notebook: Best records vs. best teams

Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Best vs. the Best. The Memphis...
NBA
NBA

Keys To The Game: Bulls vs. Wizards (1.7.22)

The rolling Chicago Bulls look to extend their league-high eight-game winning streak to nine games as they face off with the Washington Wizards at the UC on Friday night. The last time Chicago faced the Wizards, they took them down at Washington, D.C. behind DeMar DeRozan's second game-winner in two nights.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA’s better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Morant’s recent eye-popping dunk during warm-ups likely had people thinking, prompting one Twitter user to ask the Grizzlies star if he would join the NBA’s dunk contest. Morant responded to the user’s request with a hilarious GIF.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
RealGM

DeMar DeRozan's Deliverance

The NBA spectrum, viewed often as a rigid line that starts at the Draft and stretches for five to ten years with milestones like Rookie of the Year, Most Improved, Most Valuable, and then suddenly tapers to a desolate no man’s land of unfulfilled expectations and YouTube videos narrated by angry nerds set to royalty free piano samples with titles like, “Former Stars That Look Completely WASHED,” is a dour one. It’s also a void where everything eventually merges, perspective lost.
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

The enlightening Ja Morant

Part of the rapid ascent of Ja Morant to All-Star (certainly), All-NBA (possibly), and MVP (potentially) contention has been a campaign of his own creation. Morant, the South Carolina-born, former low-level Division I basketball recruit who was playing in side gyms at AAU tournaments when he was discovered by Murray State years ago, has described his work ethic/rise to prominence as residing in “The Dark”. This comes from Grizzlies Assistant Coach Blake Ahern, who got it from “Win in the Dark”, a book by Joshua Medcalf and Lucas Jadin. Morant himself and the Memphis Grizzlies organization has taken up the mantra, with Ja identifying with the concept of working in obscurity while striving to get to the bright lights of big-time basketball. Now, Morant is here.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy