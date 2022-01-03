Delano K-9 in stable condition after New Year’s Day shooting, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano police dog shot during a standoff Saturday is in stable condition at a veterinary hospital, according to sheriff’s officials.

The K-9, named Axel, was shot in McFarland by a suspect who refused to leave his vehicle after leading law enforcement on a chase, officials said.

That man, Eduardo Figueroa, 38, was shot after firing multiple rounds, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital.

Figueroa was arrested on suspicion of 10 counts of assault with a firearm on a person, willfully harming a peace officer’s dog with serious injury and other offenses, according to inmate booking records.

The incident began at about 8:09 p.m. when a vehicle refused to stop for McFarland police in the area of 3rd Street and West Perkins Avenue, sheriff’s officials said. During the chase, police requested a Delano police K-9.

The suspect vehicle stopped at about 8:44 p.m. in the area of East Sherwood Avenue and San Lucas Street, officials said, and the suspect refused to get out. A standoff ensued.

Axel was released to help apprehend the man and, as the dog approached the vehicle, the man drew a handgun and fired, officials said.

