Businesses are grappling with supply chain disruption. And beating this challenge requires leaders to take decisive action right now. Gummed up supply chains are the norm across the world. They started amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But labor shortages paired with robust demand for physical goods are making supply snarls worse. Online spending is surging. And that's outpacing the globe's shipping capacity. How do you take action with your business if you're not able to get goods from point A to point B?

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO