Ice Breaker coaster to Open February 18 at SeaWorld Orlando

Many coasters that were meant to open in 2020 and 2021 are finally seeing opening days in 2022 following major delays from the pandemic. Additionally, coasters developed to open in 2022 are getting ready to welcome guests in the coming year. 2022 is shaping up to be one of the best years for new roller coasters in a long time. Over a dozen new coasters are set to open across the country ranging from family-friendly “kiddie” coasters to steel behemoths. Here are 10 roller coasters we are most excited to ride in 2022.

8 DAYS AGO