Ice Breaker coaster to Open February 18 at SeaWorld Orlando
By Brian Glenn
insideuniversal.net
4 days ago
The theme park industry has quite a few attractions in the works that will debut next year. Many were put on pause because of COVID-19, but 2022 is when they're scheduled to open. Walt Disney World. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. "It's a different opportunity to be totally immersed in the...
During IAAPA we were able to experience DOF robotics newest high-end simulator the Monster Jam Grave Digger simulator. The dynamic simulator has 6 independent axes, which offers a wide variety of motions including Pitch, Roll and Yaw to provide a realistic driving experience. Equipped with high-quality VR headsets and strong wind effects, the driving simulator allows guests to experience driving on the legendary Grave Digger.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two new world record-breaking attractions coming to Orlando’s International Drive are set to open Tuesday. The Slingshot Group of Companies is opening the Orlando Slingshot and the Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park, where the world’s tallest swing ride, the Starflyer, already stands, making Orlando the “land of the giants.”
Royal Caribbean has decided to temporarily suspend operations for four of its cruise ships due to the ongoing COVID-related situation. It does mean the cancellation of multiple sailings as far as March 2022. Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises. Royal Caribbean now becomes the second major cruise line to suspend operations on...
SeaWorld Orlando is opening their newest roller coaster, The Ice Breaker, on February 18, 2022 as announced via email to Passholders. The newest addition to SeaWorld Orlando, is homed near the Wild Artic attraction. It promises to be the “steepest beyond-vertical drop in Florida” that also launches forward and backward! It comes with a 93 feet tall spike with a 100 degree angle. The description on SeaWorld’s website also adds that the coaster features a near vertical top hat maneuver along with other twists and turns!
Many coasters that were meant to open in 2020 and 2021 are finally seeing opening days in 2022 following major delays from the pandemic. Additionally, coasters developed to open in 2022 are getting ready to welcome guests in the coming year. 2022 is shaping up to be one of the best years for new roller coasters in a long time. Over a dozen new coasters are set to open across the country ranging from family-friendly “kiddie” coasters to steel behemoths. Here are 10 roller coasters we are most excited to ride in 2022.
D23 has released a list of “Every Disney Moment We’re Looking Forward to in 2022”. While the list is full of exciting experiences, it’s quickly noticeable the mention of Disney World’s TRON Lightcycle Run is missing from the lineup. In the Disney Parks, Experiences, and...
Hold on to your hat, something new is debuting in Illinois come later summer of 2022. Not only will it be a first for the state but this attraction will offer breathtaking views of the Mississippi bluffs. This new adventure will be waiting for guests to experience in Grafton, Illinois...
The skyline of Orlando's entertainment district is now updated for 2022! The world’s tallest slingshot and freefall attractions are now open at ICON Park on International Drive. Good Day Orlando's David Martin got the world broadcast exclusive.
This not-so-post pandemic year was a wake-up call for an industry in desperate need of an image makeover. Cooks and servers didn't return to restaurants after shutdowns the way restaurateurs had hoped, leading to a shift in compensation structures, working conditions and, perhaps most importantly, culture to lure workers back. Supply chain shortages continued to plague the industry, yet amid all the upheaval and uncertainty, gains were made. Food halls and social houses established themselves in every corner of the city, and small chef's tasting concepts wowed gastronomes. Two beloved institutions — Hunger Street Tacos and Black Rooster Taqueria — opened second locations, and both Shin Jung and Wa Sushi managed to resurrect themselves.
A Nike Unite store is set to open at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando, FL according to the Orlando Sentinel. Nike introduced the Nike Unite concept in November 2020 as its fourth store format with Nike House of Innovation, Nike Rise and Nike Live. In a press release from November 2020, Nike Unite was described by the company as a “community centerpiece connected by sport” focused on hiring locally, local partnerships and design elements that celebrate local landmarks and hometown athletes.
The world’s tallest slingshot and drop tower attractions, Orlando SlingShot and Orlando FreeFall, are now open at Icon Park on International Drive. The Orlando SlingShot stands at 300 feet, making it the world’s tallest. The two-tower attraction launches two riders out of an “exploding volcano” approximately 450 feet straight up into the sky, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.
Revenge of the Mummy has officially closed for scheduled maintenance at Universal Studios Florida. Construction walls were set up overnight blocking off the entrance courtyard, signaling the start of the project, which is expected to last into the Summer. No other details have been given or what exactly the refurbishment...
ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando is opening a new coronavirus testing site at Camping World Stadium. It will be a free drive-thru site to help meet the current testing demand for the omicron variant. The site will begin accepting people on Monday and will operate on a first-come,...
Even if you aren't familiar with Los Angeles, you've probably heard of Fatburger. The L.A.-born burger stand turned West Coast chain has popped up in the lyrics of California titans like Ice Cube and East Coast luminaries like the Beastie Boys and Notorious B.I.G. After 70 years, the chain is...
Orlando is already home to an overwhelming amount of family entertainment, but it’s about to get even bigger with several new attractions coming to central Florida in 2022. Whether it’s superheroes, animated classics, or that really annoying show your young kids or grandkids can’t get enough of, there will be more to explore in the coming year.
SeaWorld Orlando recently announced that the popular Preschool Card is back for parents with kids 5 and younger. Kids 5 and younger can enjoy visits to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando for free, now through Dec. 31, 2022. Parents, you must register online by February 3, 2022, and redeem in-park by...
The SeaWorld Orlando + Aquatica Preschool Card is BACK for 2022!. You don’t want to miss out on your chance to take advantage of the FREE SeaWorld Orlando Preschool Card for kiddos ages 3-5 years old!. SeaWorld Orlando Preschool Card Information. The 2022 Preschool card allows for FREE unlimited...
