AT&T has unveiled its latest smartphone that bears its branding in the form of the Fusion 5G which unsurprisingly, boasts 5G connectivity (Sub-6 only) and a $220 price tag. Sporting a big 6.82-inch HD+ display, the Fusion 5G is powered by an unspecified processor that is accompanied by 4G of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. A 4,750mAh battery keeps the lights on and you’ll be pleasantly surprised to learn that wireless charging is supported and that a “fast charger” of unknown output is included in the box.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO