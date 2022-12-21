Read full article on original website
Related
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
When Santa comes down from the North Pole will he be in for a shock when he hits North Dakota?
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota
Get ready for the wind to amp up and create blizzard conditions for a good share of our area.
ND/MN Winter Survival Kits Simplified
North Dakota and Minnesota compete for the worst winter weather. Here's how you can survive them both.
All North Dakotans Know This – "You Can Die Out There"
"..the stunning 5 words that were said to me a million times"
North Dakota Shopping Center Getting Self-Pour Beer & Wine Business
Look for a tap wall at this North Dakota shopping Center.
New Family Farm Event Venue Coming To North Dakota
An announcement was made on Facebook, celebrating news of the construction.
Have You Seen The North Dakota Related Hallmark Xmas Show?
Have you ever been to "Hollyvale" North Dakota? Neither have I but there's a Christmas movie about it.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
North Dakota got walloped with snow and here are your totals from around the state.
Here's What North Dakotans Are Googling For Christmas 2022
Christmas is almost here, so I thought it would be interesting to see what everyone is searching for this holiday season. ND Google Trends If you look up the Google Trends data for North Dakota, you will see some predictable, funny, and even strange searches made here recently...
North Dakota Found To Be One Of The Deadliest Driving States During Holiday Season?!
Here's how deadly North Dakota is during the Christmas holiday.
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
She'll Be Standing Tall Next Thursday, December 22nd
OPEN! Largest Snowboard & Ski Resort In North Dakota
SKI / SNOWBOARD TODAY! One of the BEST Winters to rock the slopes!
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0