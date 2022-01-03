ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn County, ND

Man who drove truck into Lake Sakakawea safe, says he got lost

KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjUmC_0dbmrjEB00

A 60-year-old truck driver has walked away uninjured after his water tank fell through a lake on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department said the driver got lost and took a wrong turn. He drove out on the lake thinking it was an open field.

Truck falls through Lake Sakakawea ice, no injuries

Sheriff Gary Kuhn says the tanker has been removed and there were no spills. The incident has been reported to the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The man was found walking when authorities arrived. He was treated at the scene and released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

‘I just can’t wait to see you again’: Family of missing Montana woman asks for public’s help in search

Katelynn Berry’s parents Carmell Mattison and Hank Berry just want their daughter home. “Please just help us try to find her,” Mattison said during a Facebook live interview Thursday. Hank last saw Katelynn days before Christmas when he dropped off food to her Sidney, Montana apartment Dec. 21. Soon after, she wasn’t responding to texts. […]
SIDNEY, MT
KX News

KX Gives Back to Lincoln Police, Public Works Department

Every month, KX News recognizes first responders making a difference in North Dakota. To kick off this year, we met with those at the city of Lincoln police and public works department to learn more about how they keep their community safe. Officer Andy Zachmeier has been in law enforcement for 33 years. “It was […]
LINCOLN, ND
KX News

Bismarck Public Works crews staying busy with wintry weather

Bismarck Public Works crews are continuing the clean-up process from the snow we got a few weeks ago. “A lot of times we don’t even get it cleaned up for the first time, and it snows, and we just start over and deal with it,” Bismarck Public Works Equipment Operator Todd Timm said. Crews are […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunn County, ND
Crime & Safety
County
Dunn County, ND
KX News

Regulators cleaning up firefighting foam spill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota environmental regulators are working to clean up a firefighting foam spill in Williston. The state Department of Environmental Quality issued a news release Friday saying 6,000 gallons of a foam and water mixture were released from a Polar Creek Industries U.S. facility on Thursday. The spill was confined to […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Williston Fire Department responds to fire at Riverside Welding

The Williston Fire Department responded to a fire at Riverside Welding on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. that caused substantial damage to the business. Firefighters responded to a report that a fire started inside the industrial complex in northwest Williston near the boiler room. As of 1:15 p.m., the fire has been contained. All employees were […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Bismarck Expressway lane reduction extended through January 14

Bismarck Expressway traffic lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound on Bismarck Expressway between Third Street and Ninth Street through Friday, January 14, according to traffic officials. Repairs are being made to a major water main in the middle of Bismarck Expressway. The lane reduction originally was to be completed […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Truck falls through Lake Sakakawea ice, no injuries

A truck drove into Lake Sakakawea Saturday night and fell through the ice, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured. Deputy Nick Barnhard said multiple agencies are responding to the scene at an inlet known as Skunk Bay. They’re working to remove the truck. Barnhard wouldn’t say what the truck was […]
DUNN COUNTY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Sakakawea#Weather#Accident
KX News

Semi rolls on I-94, blocks road near Mapleton

An Edmonton, Alberta man driving a semi on I-94 near Mapleton on Tuesday lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, rolled and blocked the westbound roadway. The 53-year-old driver wasn’t injured in the crash, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Blowing snow and scattered ice was along this stretch of the interstate, near […]
MAPLETON, ND
KX News

New fire station coming to northwest Minot

A new fire station is coming to northwest Minot, making it the fifth one in the city. The City of Minot opened bids to construct Fire Station 5 on Dec. 30 and will close submissions on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. The fire station will be built along Fourth Avenue NW and will include a […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Minot’s Anne Street Bridge to stay if it crosses one more hurdle

A long-standing bridge will remain after a lot of debate and a vote to ultimately keep and restore it — but some decisions are yet to be made because those decisions depend on some outside factors. The Anne Street Bridge is an important part of Minot’s history and the socio-economic lifestyle of the downtown area. […]
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KX News

Update: Bismarck PD reports missing man has been found and is safe

UPDATE: According to the Bismarck Police, Robert Henderson has been found and is safe. The Bismarck Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating Robert Henderson. His family from Oregon last heard from him on November 26, 2021. Henderson is believed to be in the Bismarck area. Robert is a 24-year-old white […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Mandan woman given time served in drug conspiracy case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Mandan woman convicted of child neglect to supervised release after she pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Hope Althoff neglected her children while using drugs and took part in a drug trafficking scheme. Federal charges of money laundering conspiracy and illegal […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Bismarck police arrest 23-year-old Michigan homicide suspect

Bismarck police have arrested a 23-year-old suspect accused of killing a woman in Warren, Michigan in June. Ashinay Horton-Starks was arrested last week. Authorities in Michigan had offered a reward for her arrest, the Bismark Tribune reported. Details of how Bismarck police found her were not immediately available. She made her initial appearance in court […]
MICHIGAN STATE
KX News

Conditions remain dry throughout Missouri River basin

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conditions remain dry throughout the Missouri River basin, so officials are predicting that the amount of water flowing down the river this year will be below average again. The dry forecast reduces the chance of widespread flooding along the river this spring although some local flooding is still possible if chunks […]
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

NDGF reminders for fish caught in deep water

North Dakota Game and Fish wants to keep fish caught from deep waters. Catch-and-release fishing, no matter the time of year, is discouraged for fish caught in 30 feet or more because fish reeled in from those depths have a greater chance of dying if released. And they ask that you clean up afterward. This […]
HOBBIES
KX News

KX News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy