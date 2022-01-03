ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos practiced Philly Special 'a couple of times,' never at full speed last week

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJ3Cq_0dbmrc3600

Facing a fourth-and-goal situation from the two-yard line against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur called a “Philly Special,” a trick play that has a wide receiver throw the ball to the quarterback.

Mike Boone, the team’s third-string running back, took the ball from quarterback Drew Lock and ran left, giving a pitch to Kendall Hinton, the team’s fourth-string wide receiver. Hinton then looked to pass to Lock, who was open, but there was too much pressure in Hinton’s face for him to get off a timely, accurate throw.

Lock managed to catch Hinton’s pass, but he was tackled well short of the goal line and Denver turned the ball over on downs.

“I thought, from my perspective, Hinton did a heck of a job just being able to get the ball out,” Lock said after the game. “When they’re bringing two guys off that edge, they had a good call against it.

“We were hoping just to have an end and act like a zone read and pull it off. We had a couple of guys coming off the edge, hoping we would get it out, and try to punch it in after we catch it. Good call by them. Good defense by them.”

Lock said the team practiced the play “a couple of times” last week leading up to the game, but because the Broncos had a COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined 12 players, Denver did not have any full-speed practices.

“Never full speed this week; we didn’t really have practice,” Lock said. “We worked on it a couple times, hit it a couple of times.”

Lock injured his right shoulder earlier in the game and left for one series to get a shot before returning. After returning, the Broncos ran a quarterback sneak with Lock to pick up a first down and then later called a pass play to Lock that resulted in another hit on the quarterback.

Those kind of decisions from Denver’s offensive staff help explain why Shurmur is expected to be on the hot seat when Black Monday arrives next week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Philly Special#The Los Angeles Chargers
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Share Latest On Lamar Jackson’s Status

Lamar Jackson has been doing his best to get back for the Baltimore Ravens pivotal Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. But for the second day in a row, the team had unfortunate news to share about its starting quarterback. According to the Ravens injury report, Jackson did...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ vaccination claims after missing game are infuriating

After missing a must-win game for the Vikings, what Kirk Cousins is saying about not being vaccinated is infuriating for fans to hear. The Minnesota Vikings were in primetime for Week 17 facing a must-win game for the playoff lives and going up against their biggest division rival in the Packers. The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the regular season. And yet, Kirk Cousins wasn’t able to take the field.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Bears make decision on former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields

A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Rule Out 3 More Key Players Before Game vs. Eagles

Tyron Smith isn’t the only impact player on the Dallas Cowboys who’ll miss this Saturday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Moments ago, the Cowboys ruled out cornerback Trevon Diggs, safety Jayron Kearse and running back Tony Pollard for Week 18. All three players were initially listed as questionable.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Lamar Jackson's Future with the Ravens is Less Certain Than You Think

Doug Gottleib: "I wonder what the Ravens' future with Lamar Jackson looks like. Because John Harbaugh, by his words, seems to be completely in. The front office, by their words, seem to be completely in. But wouldn't this be doubling down on a guy who, though is a complete freak talent and by all accounts is the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often and eventually lose that step and now they get hit more often. And you've used all your resources to put a great offense around him and you haven't gotten better output. Isn't there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G?"
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy