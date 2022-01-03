ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran ordered by court to disclose who he follows online as part of Shape of You plagiarism lawsuit

By Tina Campbell
Ed Sheeran has been ordered by a High Court to disclose who he follows online as part of a legal investigation into claims he plagiarised his hit song Shape of You.

The red-haired musician, 30, must also submit recordings and notes relating to the song, including anything from his phone, tablet, laptop or studios, according to The Sun.

Shape of You shot to the top of music charts around the world upon its release in 2017, however musician Sami Chokri, 29, claims that it’s a rip-off of his 2015 song Oh Why.

Sheeran, 30, insists that he has never heard the song and his lawyers argue that the allegations are damaging to his reputation as a credible, Grammy Award-winning singer and song-writer.

With all royalties on the track frozen since 2018, he and his Shape of You co-writers, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, 45, and Steve McCutcheon, 49, are currently in the process of suing Chokri.

#Plagiarism#Royalties#Shape Of You#A High Court#Snow Patrol
