700 Sheep, Goats Herded Into Shape of Giant Needle to Encourage Vaccinations in Germany

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
Hundreds of sheep and goats stood in solidarity with German efforts to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus on Monday, arranged into the shape of a giant syringe hundreds of feet long. Roughly 700 animals...

Reuters

Say it with sheep? Flock forms syringe shape in COVID jab push

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A German campaigner is hoping the emotional appeal of 700 sheep forming the shape of a giant syringe will reach the hearts and minds of people hesitating to take a COVID-19 injection. Germany has lower vaccination rates most other Western European nations, although some are...
AGRICULTURE
PennLive.com

Germans recruit sheep, goats to promote COVID vaccine

The Germans got a bit sheepish in their newest strategy to inspire people to get vaccinated. Quite literally, actually—individuals from the country recently used live sheep and goats to help promote the COVID-19 vaccine. The Washington Post reports that roughly 700 sheep and goats organized themselves into the shape...
ANIMALS
Lancaster Farming

Sheep and Goats Should Be Vaccinated Too

Vaccines have been in the news a lot. As with human health, they are a vital part of animal health. Vaccines help prevent some important diseases and lessen the effect of others. Vaccinations are routine on most U.S. sheep and goat farms. There are numerous diseases for which sheep and...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Austria tightens virus measures to slow down omicron spread

Austria s government announced new measures Thursday to slow down the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant in the Alpine country.“We have to adjust to a new situation with omicron, we have to adjust to the fact that the infection numbers will increase quickly,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer told reporters in Vienna Existing measures such as banning the unvaccinated from many stores and cultural venues will be more strictly implemented as of next week, and the use of masks — FFP2 or K95 types — outdoors will be made mandatory if a distance from other people of at least two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Local family encouraging vaccinations, hopeful for end of pandemic

MILWAUKEE — As COVID-19 testing lines continue to form across the state, some families are stressing the importance of staying safe amid the spread of the new variant. One mother in Milwaukee is hoping for and end to the pandemic soon, as she and her son are taking all the steps they can to help achieve that goal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Thailand tightens entry requirements due to omicron spread

Thailand announced Friday it is tightening some entry restrictions while expanding its “sandbox” quarantine program, and urged people to follow social distancing and mask rules to control the spread of COVID-19 fueled by the omicron variant.The government did not announce any lockdown, but issued restrictions on alcohol consumption in restaurants. It also called on people to avoid public gatherings, public transportation and travel around the country. Most schools will stay open, while bars and nightclubs will remain closed.The decision came after reported daily coronavirus cases doubled to 7,526 in a matter of days following the new year's holiday, mostly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Privates on parade: Soldiers in Norway must return their underwear and socks after completing military service for the next recruits to wear due to shortages blamed on Covid

Soldiers in Norway must return their underwear and socks after completing military service for the next recruits to wear because of shortages blamed on Covid-19. Norway conscripts around 8,000 young men and women for military service every year to guard NATO's northern border and the frontier with Russia. Until recently,...
MILITARY
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Violence in Germany as thousands protest against vaccine mandates

German riot police were attacked with bottles, fireworks and one was even bitten as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.While most of the hundreds of protest marches in cities across the country on Monday evening were peaceful, there were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor...
PROTESTS
d1softballnews.com

Covid, encouraging progress for the “universal vaccine”

In Australia, “encouraging progress” in the field of studies on the “universal” anti-Covid vaccine, ie capable of neutralizing any type of variant. The tests are conducted by researchers from the Immunogenomics Laboratory of the Garvan Institute in Sydney and the Westmead Institute for Medical Research, with the help of a special group of genetically modified mice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Video: Colorado Man Wakes Up to Discover a Mountain Lion Eating an Elk on His Front Porch

Charles Zelenka has lived in his Colorado home for 17 years, during which he’s watched deer, bears, elk, bighorn sheep, and even the occasional moose stroll through his half-acre yard. That’s why, when he woke up around 2 a.m. on Jan. 4 to a loud banging noise outside his Glenwood Springs house, he figured it was the usual bears trying to break into his bear-proof dumpster.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
CBS Sacramento

Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
