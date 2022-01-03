ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Catnip Make Cats High?

By Matthew Everett Miller, DVM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have given catnip to your cat at some point and wondered whether cats can actually get “high” from it. The effects are obvious (and entertaining): after smelling the catnip, most cats will rub their faces in it, roll on their backs, and vocalize (make loud...

pawtracks.com

5 weird things your cat does to try to communicate with you

If your cat rubs his head against you, meows, or even rolls over and exposes his belly, you might assume that he’s playing or just fooling around. If you make that assumption, though, you would be overlooking your cat making several different attempts to try to communicate with you. Cats rely on many forms of communication, including sounds and body language, to get their messages across, but if you don’t understand just how cats communicate, it’s easy to miss these signals. Those behaviors that you think are a little strange aren’t actually that strange at all. Your cat is just communicating with you in his own special way.
KIX 105.7

12 Ways To Show Your Cat You Love Them

I am a big animal lover. Have been all of my life. My family has always had pets in the house. They enrich our lives, help with our health, protect us, and give us companionship. Since I began my career in radio, I have traveled across this country, with stops...
psychologytoday.com

Why You Should Blink at Your Cat

Empirical research on cat-human communication is limited. Researchers experimentally tested the effects of blinking at cats on cats’ behaviors. Cats were more likely to blink at owners and strangers who blinked at them, and to approach strangers who blinked at them. Such findings can be used to promote the...
FMX 94.5

Creepy Video: TikToker Believes Her Weird Neighbor Ate Her Cat

This video creeped me out. Big time. As such, I thought you might be interested in taking a gander. TikToker @jesslynn8880 is a bit suspicious that her neighbor may have eaten her cat. A video was recorded on her doorbell camera of a strange interaction between the cat and the neighbor the day before the cat disappeared.
HOLAUSA

These are the smartest cat breeds

Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
thesprucepets.com

3 Reasons Cats Rub Against Your Legs

One behavior cats do frequently that is unique to them is that they like to rub up against people and objects. Sometimes it occurs while you're carrying laundry down the stairs, but oftentimes it occurs when you arrive home after being out for the day. What is your cat trying...
Discover Mag

Why Do Cats Purr?

Can you think of anything more relaxing than having a purring cat curled up in your lap? (OK, if you’re a dog person, maybe you can. But stick with me here because this gets cool.) A cat’s purr is often interpreted by humans as a sign that the cat is content. And that may be true — sometimes. But there’s much more to purring than just happy vibes.
purewow.com

Can Cats Get Colds?

When we adopted two kittens from PAWS Chicago, we noticed Foxy sneezed a couple times on the car ride home. Sure enough, a few days later, she was lethargic with a runny nose and watery eyes. We visited the nearest VCA Animal Hospital, and our vet confirmed the cat had a cold. Cut to the next day: Our second kitten developed identical symptoms. The good news is these colds quickly passed. The scary news is, if left untreated, cat colds can turn into pneumonia or be warning signs of more serious illnesses. Don’t ignore kitty sniffles!
psychologytoday.com

Can Cats Be Psychopaths?

Past research on psychopathy has focused on humans and largely neglected animals. A new study was aimed at investigating psychopathy in cats based on the Triarchic Model of Psychopathy. According to the findings, cats can display psychopathic traits. Psychopathy in cats shows five dimensions: meanness, boldness, disinhibition, pet-unfriendliness, and human-unfriendliness.
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Dog Food? Is Dog Food Safe For Cats?

Can cats eat dog food? The short answer is no, they shouldn't. Even though it's probably not deadly, they shouldn't eat their dog pals' dinner. The post Can Cats Eat Dog Food? Is Dog Food Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
