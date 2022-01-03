ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers clash is crucial to Bills season

In their last game before Christmas, the Bills will start as big favorites against the Carolina Panthers, but they cannot afford to slip up against lower-rated opponents. Following consecutive defeats, the Bills are facing the definitive home stretch of their regular season and they can’t afford to falter.

NFL betting fans checking out the latest markets from the operators on Bookmakers.com will see that the Bills are now rated as second favorites to win the AFC East, following consecutive defeats. Their 7-6 record means that they are tied with four other rivals in the race for the last two playoff spots and can also be overtaken by three more AFC teams. This regular season is likely to go down to the wire and the Bills are now under pressure.

Stalling momentum

In the middle of October, the Bills had a solid 4-1 record and had just beaten the Kansas City Chiefs. They were top of the AFC East and had laid the foundations for another successful season.

But as the schedule rolled on, they began to falter. They went 2-3 in their next five games, just as the New England Patriots began to pick up some momentum of their own. A 31-6 win in New Orleans seemed to promise a return to form, but a narrow defeat to the Patriots at Highmark Stadium was a tough blow, and that was followed by another loss in overtime to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving the Bills playing catch-up in their division and setting up a nail-biting conclusion to the regular season.

Winning the division was obviously the aim this regular season but they are now facing a race against an in-form Patriots team that has recorded seven straight wins as Bill Belichick’s team have turned around a poor start. They may not yet be back to their dominant best, but if the Bills were hoping for a prolonged period of transition in the post-Brady era, they have been disappointed. The Patriots are back, and showing a level of determination and resilience that has their divisional rivals worried.

Friendly schedule

One thing in the Bills’ favor is that their schedule for the remaining four weeks of the regular season is, in theory at least, ideal. They face the Patriots again, giving them a potential chance to regain the divisional lead without relying on Bill Belichick’s team to slip up. Their other three games are against beatable opponents, including the 3-10 Jets, the 6-7 Falcons (who are 2-3 in their last five) and the 5-8 Panthers.

The Patriots’ schedule is less straightforward. Before taking on the Bills in what promises to be a titanic clash, with the division on the line, they face another AFC playoff hopeful in the Colts. Their penultimate game against the woeful Jaguars shouldn’t be a problem, but they face a potentially tricky conclusion against the Dolphins, who currently have a 6-7 record and cannot be completely ruled out of the divisional battle at this stage.

Panthers focus

Theoretically then, the Bills have the easier schedule, but that will count for nothing if they don’t perform, starting with the Panthers game on December 19.

Carolina are sure to be underdogs for that game, but they are exactly the kind of opponent that can trip the Bills up. Bottom of the NFC South Division they may be, but their 5-8 record does not suggest that they’re pushovers – nor does it mean they are completely out of the playoff picture.

The Panthers have been up against a tough set of divisional rivals. The Bucs are probably the best team in football currently, and have an imperious 10-3 record. The Saints may be in decline, but they have enough talent to be on the fringes of the playoff discussion, while the Falcons are also in that conversation and have won two of their last three.

The Panthers are still mathematically in the playoff hunt, but their form has not been good. There are many ways to be sitting at a 5-8 record and some are more impressive than others. The Panthers started with three straight wins, which came as a not-unpleasant surprise to some fans.

That solid start soon turned to disappointment as they suffered five defeats in six, to leave them at 4-5 early in November. The surprise return of Cam Newton to the roster, which coincided with a hugely impressive victory over the Cardinals, promised a mid-season revival.

Unfortunately for Carolina fans, it proved to be a short-lived hope. Defeats to Washington, Miami and Atlanta extended Newton’s run of defeats as the Panthers’ starting quarterback to 11, and showcased some of the reasons why Newton had been moved on. Against the Dolphins, he completed 5 of 21 passes for a total of 92 yards, and threw in a couple of interceptions for good measure.

What they need to do

At this stage of the season, there can be no slip-ups and the Bills have to stamp their dominance on their opponents early on to capitalize on the Panthers’ current low confidence.

Josh Allen, as ever, will be key here. When he brings his A-game, the Bills are a formidable team, whether at home or on the road. When Allen is short of his best, however, they can struggle. In two of their last three defeats, Allen has thrown for less than 250 yards and has given up four interceptions. Easily the favorite in this particular quarterback matchup, Allen needs to lead from the front.

He will be able to do so, safe in the knowledge that the Bills’ defense will back him up. The Bills’ defense tops the standings in terms of yards allowed, although the Panthers are not too far behind, in second place. That suggests we could be in for a low-scoring game in which individual errors can be the difference between a narrow win and a narrow loss. With the playoffs on the line, Buffalo can’t afford any mistakes in what could be a season-defining game.

Comments / 0

