ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

COVID-19, nurse shortage shutting down Kansas hospital’s ICU

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTerv_0dbmqc0t00

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary Community Hospital will lose its intensive care unit in the near future due to a myriad of pandemic-related issues, a spokesperson announced Monday.

3 dead, several injured in car accidents on snowy Kansas highways

Director of Human Resources LJ Baker said the ICU in the hospital will shut down no later than Feb. 1, 2022. The closure is due to an “exacerbated COVID-19 nursing shortage, as well as fiscal situations beyond [their] control.”

“We assure you that closing a unit of the hospital is not an easy decision and we understand how this impacts the community,” Baker said. “Therefore, to ensure safe and quality care for patients currently in the ICU, it is our intent to conduct a deliberate and phased transition of closing the unit.”

The hospital will be coordinating with multiple other state hospitals to identify available beds and facilitate required treatment for patients. Baker went on to say that this is a widespread problem being faced by many other hospitals nationwide.

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

While the ICU will close, the Geary Community Hospital will remain open, with departments including emergency care, critical support services and clinics still providing healthcare for patients.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 6

TheGhostSentinel
4d ago

That’s what happens when they try to mandate the jab to those who have worked thru the pandemic without it…… mandate is wrong!

Reply
10
Related
KSNT News

Nursing shortage leaves Kansas vulnerable, does government need to act?

Topeka (KSNT) – Staffing shortages are affecting care, and right now hospitals are desperate to retain the staff that is necessary to take care of a surging population of unvaccinated hospitalizations that are crippling Kansas health care. In a meeting of 18 chief medical officers and infectious disease doctors Wednesday morning on Zoom, the group […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Geary County, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Geary County, KS
Health
Geary County, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Shortage#Icu#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

501 going remote? Not likely

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With concerns about Omicron and hospitals reaching capacity, Topeka Public Schools leaders answered questions of how the district will handle the rise in cases. Thursday evening 501 held a board meeting over zoom regarding the upcoming semester. When asked about the prospect of going remote again, this was what Superintendent Tiffany Anderson […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
KSNT News

COVID lawsuits still allowed after court ruling

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Kansas Supreme Court ruling means that people still can sue Kansas counties over mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions and obtain a quick trial-court decision. The court declined Friday to consider whether it’s constitutional for a state law to require trial-court judges to rule on such lawsuits within 10 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Metro reducing services due to COVID-19 related staff shortages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Metro is hosting a series of public meetings in January to educate residents about proposed system-wide reductions in the metro system due to workforce shortages. The meetings will be held on Jan. 12, 13 and 18 according to a press release from Director of Marketing and Communications Keri Renner with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New technology helps schools survive COVID after the New Year

TOEPKA (KSNT)– As students in the USD-501 prepare to go back to school on January 5th, the educators and teachers are preparing just as much as they are. During the break, every school in the 501 district received new HVAC filters with air purifiers in every classroom in the schools. These air purifiers work hard […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy