Telecom giant AT&T remains optimistic about the regulatory review process for the megamerger between its entertainment arm WarnerMedia and Discovery, CEO John Stankey told Citi’s AppsEconomy Conference on Wednesday. Stankey spoke during a virtual conference session after AT&T had disclosed that it had ended 2021 with 73.8 million subscribers for its HBO Max streaming service and HBO, exceeding its own target range. The AT&T boss lauded his team HBO Max’s appearance on year-end lists of ascending streamers, adding that “’22 is going to be even a better year for that.” He then touted the future of streaming service HBO Max after the...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO