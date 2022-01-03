ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rand Paul announces exit from YouTube: 'Today I take my first step toward denying my content to Big Tech'

By Matthew Miller
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

S en. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, announced that he will no longer be posting content to YouTube due to the platform's censorship practices, which he links to broader content censorship by Big Tech.

Paul received two strikes on his channel last year, in August and September, for what the platform said were violations of its policy regarding COVID-19 misinformation. Paul's account was suspended for both strikes.


MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY SPEAKS OUT AGAINST VACCINE MANDATES FOR CHILDREN: 'I'M NOT VACCINATING MINE'

"Every year, people resolve to do things that are better for their health — quitting alcohol, processed food, toxic relationships. I have come to the realization that my relationship with YouTube is dysfunctional," Paul wrote in a Monday op-ed .

“About half of the public leans right. If we all took our messaging to outlets of free exchange, we could cripple Big Tech in a heartbeat. So, today I take my first step toward denying my content to Big Tech. Hopefully, other liberty lovers will follow,” he continued.

Paul said he will be posting his content to free-speech-oriented YouTube alternative Rumble instead.

"I will no longer post videos on YouTube unless it is to criticize them or announce that viewers can see my content on rumble.com," Paul explained.

Vice

QAnon Shaman Celebrated Jan. 6 in Prison With a Wild New Conspiracy Theory

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A year after one of the worst attacks on democracy the nation has seen since the Civil War, the QAnon community marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection by celebrating the “peaceful patriots” who stormed the Capitol, calling for “generals” to run the country, and spreading even more outrageous conspiracies about “breakaway civilizations” living underground.
SOCIETY
