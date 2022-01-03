High Wind Warning issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 08:56:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 415 AM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Centralia. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 173.5 feet, the Chehalis River in Lewis County will cause moderate flooding including Fort Borst Park...residential and commercial areas...farms...and many roads from Chehalis to Centralia. Flood waters begin to inundate SR 6...I-5 ramps at SR 6...Main St Chehalis...and around Plummers and Hayes Lakes. Swift flood waters will cover some roads. This stage corresponds roughly to a Phase 2 flood in the Lewis County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM PST Friday the stage was 174.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 PM PST Friday was 174.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 174.3 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 168.5 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

