Environment

High Wind Warning issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-03 20:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-04 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 08:56:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 415 AM PST. Target Area: Lewis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Centralia. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 173.5 feet, the Chehalis River in Lewis County will cause moderate flooding including Fort Borst Park...residential and commercial areas...farms...and many roads from Chehalis to Centralia. Flood waters begin to inundate SR 6...I-5 ramps at SR 6...Main St Chehalis...and around Plummers and Hayes Lakes. Swift flood waters will cover some roads. This stage corresponds roughly to a Phase 2 flood in the Lewis County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 PM PST Friday the stage was 174.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:00 PM PST Friday was 174.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 174.3 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 168.5 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan Foothills STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BIG HORN AND CENTRAL SHERIDAN COUNTIES Strong westerly wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph are expected to continue off and on overnight along the eastern slopes of the Bighorn mountains. Drivers on I-90 from Wyola south through Sheridan county can expect sudden dangerous crosswinds, which will be especially difficult for high profile vehicles and those towing trailers. These strong winds will diminish as a cold front moves into the area around sunrise. At 930 PM winds were gusting around 55 mph along I-90 in the hills south of Sheridan. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Fort Smith, Big Horn, Clearmont, Wyola, Tongue River Reservoir, Parkman, Banner, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Ucross and Crow Indian Reservation.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Admiralty Inlet Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 14:14:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 00:49:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 230 AM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain across the area has ended. The river has crested in moderate flood stage and will continue to recede through Saturday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM PST Friday the stage was 17.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 PM PST Friday was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 16.4 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 9 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 11 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island including Angoon. * WHEN...From 6 PM Saturday to 9 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Winds could down trees and cause power outages. Heavy, wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ponding could develop after a changeover to rain Sunday night. In areas of deep snow pack, additional snow and a changeover to rain could challenge load bearing ability of roof- tops and boats. There is a chance of snow mixing with freezing rain at times.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Gusty westerly winds will continue through the evening, but are expected to gradually ease. The wind advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 PM PST. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Okanogan County POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN...HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph along exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Winthrop, Methow, Twisp, Mazama, Conconully, and Loup Loup Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 245 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain across the area has ended. The river has crested in moderate flood stage and will continue to recede overnight into Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 PM PST Friday the stage was 40.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM PST Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 32.8 feet Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Wenatchee Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Leavenworth, Telma, Dryden, Plain, Cashmere, Chelan, Winton, Peshastin, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Drifting snow is possible for some locations across roadways.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 06:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 80 mph along the immediate east slopes of the mountains * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County, and Toole. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could create white-out conditions. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Drifting snow will keep roadways slick and slushy, even with warming air temperatures today * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds developing Friday morning adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front will spread east across eastern Glacier and Toole counties late Friday morning into the afternoon.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; St. Clair WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Union, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Williamson Periods of Freezing Drizzle Saturday Morning Isolated to patchy freezing drizzle is forecast to develop early Saturday morning across southern Missouri. This freezing drizzle will move across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois mainly between 6 AM and 12 PM Saturday. With temperatures forecast to be in the 20s, any freezing drizzle that develops will create a light glaze of ice...especially on untreated roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Drivers in this region on Saturday morning should use caution and slow down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 21:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is likely affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon. Target Area: Grundy; Kankakee; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...Kankakee River downstream of Wilmington near the I-55 bridge. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS... Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river near the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...Water levels may remain elevated while the ice jam remains in place. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 21:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Period of Windy Conditions this Evening Stronger southeast surface winds are developing over portions of northern Iowa this evening in response to low pressure moving across the Northern Plains. Winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 45 mph will be possible; especially in the next few hours. Though the winds will still be gusty, the strongest winds should exit the region around midnight. Persons traveling this evening should be aware of the stronger winds; especially those driving high profile vehicles.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 17:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN ONEIDA AND NORTHERN ONEIDA COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible in this area this evening. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 448 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Sylvan Beach to Rome and near Holland Patent and moving southeast at 10 MPH. Another, nearly stationary area of heavy snow was near Florence, Point Rock, Camden, Boonville and Westernville. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rome, Lee, Verona, Vienna, Trenton, Deerfield, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills, Florence, Point Rock, Camden, Boonville, Westernville and Yorkville. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 between 31 and 32. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crittenden, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 12:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 23:54:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Crittenden; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 37.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 39.8 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon to 29.5 feet and begin rising again early Friday afternoon. It will rise to 30.2 feet Sunday, January 16. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 20:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHENANGO...CORTLAND SOUTHERN CAYUGA...BROOME...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. A quick inch or two of snow is expected. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1030 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Virgil to Coventry and moving southeast at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Cortland, Virgil, Groton, Locke, Nanticoke, Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge, Moravia and Willet. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 7 and 11. Interstate 88 between 6 and 8. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

