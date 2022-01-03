High Wind Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 12:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 23:54:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Crittenden; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Shawneetown. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 37.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 39.8 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon to 29.5 feet and begin rising again early Friday afternoon. It will rise to 30.2 feet Sunday, January 16. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet.
