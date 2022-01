The new year is underway. If one of your resolutions is a bigger commitment to helping those who need it, there's no better way than giving the gift of life with a blood donation. The Southwestern Indiana Red Cross is giving you the opportunity to do just that during their upcoming Evan's Journey Blood Drive on Friday, January 21st from 1:00 until 7:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Evansville.

