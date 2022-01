With the new year comes a new wave of COVID across Indian Country, and much of the country in general. Indian Health Service (IHS) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Loretta Christensen wrote to Native News Online that all 12 service areas have seen “a significant increase” of positive COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. The positivity rate more than tripled from the day after Christmas through the new year, compared to the week leading up to the holiday, IHS data shows.

