Bonjour! Have you guys had a chance to checkout Emily In Paris season 2? If not, its a really cute series that you can binge watch with your girlfriends or significant other but trust me, guys will be bored to death and it doesn’t have enough car crashes or things blowing up to hold their interest so trust me, its something you will want to watch with people that get it lol! Besides the lovely fashions and the glamorous life that Emily lives while over in Paris, it’s a funny comedy series about a girl navigating her way over in a country that she isn’t that familiar with.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO