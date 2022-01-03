ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Report: Trial Date Selected for Geneva Middle School Principal

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A trial date has been set for John Defazio, the Geneva Middle School Principal arrested back in October on endangering the welfare of a child charges. The Finger Lakes...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Candidates Sought for Geneva Ward 6 Vacancy

There’s an opening in Ward Six to serve on Geneva City Council. With the resignation of John Pruett, the city is looking for someone to fill the position that wants to be involved in the community, is willing to work with others and who resides in the Sixth Ward. Interested residents are asked to send a resume and a letter of interest sharing your intention to be considered, your goals for serving and why you are interested. Send all that information to Lori Guinan.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Woman Arrested, Allegedly Keys Car

An Arcadia woman has been arrested in Palmyra after a domestic incident Thursday night. Wayne County Sheriffs deputies say they arrested Brittani Robinson at 11:30pm after she allegedly took a set of keys and scratched a vehicle belonging to an acquaintance of hers, causing over $3,500 in damage. Robinson was charged with criminal mischief and is scheduled in Palmyra Town Court at a later date to answer the charge.
PALMYRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Arrested for Breaking Into Canandaigua Business

A Rochester man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a closed Canandaigua business and stealing money. 30-year old Jaquan Scott and an unidentified accomplice are accused of committing the burglary the morning of December 28th. Police say they are continuing to work to identify Scott’s accomplice and to see if the duo were involved in similar types of incidents in Ontario and Monroe counties.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Barry Backs Away from Deputy Administrator Job

Back to the drawing board for Ontario County after the Board of Supervisors on Thursday rescinded the appointment of Sean Barry as deputy administrator. Barry was approved to replace the retiring Brian Young in November but told the Finger Lakes Times he wanted to remain as the county’s Chief Information Officer.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Education
Geneva, NY
Government
City
Geneva, NY
FL Radio Group

South Seneca School District Switches to Remote Learning

The South Seneca School District has switched to remote learning through January 14th due to a staff shortage. Over the Christmas break, 14 students, six staff members, and two teachers tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing identified many staff members that are required to quarantine at home. The district said more staff were expected to take COVID tests Monday and the anticipation is more positive cases will result. Nearly 15-percent of the district’s staff in Interlaken are unable to work through the middle of the month, and this includes cleaning staff.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

DEC Updates Construction Activity At Former Geneva Foundry Site

All remedial construction activities set for last year in neighborhoods adjacent to the former Geneva Foundry Site at 23 Jackson Street in Geneva were completed by the DEC. 29 properties impacted by air deposition of contaminants from the former Geneva Foundry were cleaned up during 2021. Remedial construction started five years ago and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Macedon Man Arrested on Welfare Fraud Charges

A Macedon man faces multiple charges after allegedly defrauding the state. Wayne County Sheriffs say they arrested Eric Gonzalez at 11:00am Thursday, claiming he failed to report income he was receiving from Massachusetts which led to him receiving benefits from New York that he was not entitled to. Gonzalez is set to appear in the Town of Lyons Court at a later date to answer the charges against him.
MACEDON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Jury Trial#The Finger Lakes Times#The Middle School#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Federal Grants to Help Schools in Seneca and Wayne Counties

Federal grants from the U.S. Justice Department to school districts in Seneca and Wayne counties will help improve student safety and prevent student suicides. Grants for almost $2-million dollars will go the Sodus, Lyons, Newark, and North Rose-Wolcott school districts and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to help with student safety.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Man Arrested for Parole Violation

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Arcadia man on an arrest warrant. Darrin Rice was arrested Wednesday for allegedly violation his probation. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
ARCADIA, NY
FL Radio Group

20 Years in Prison for a Waterloo Murder

A Seneca County man will spend 20 years in prison for the murder of his wife. 38-year old John Gray was sentenced Tuesday for pleading guilty to killing 40-year-old Ashia Chilson-Gray in 2020 at the East River Street home in Waterloo. Chilson-Gray was a Geneva Middle School teacher. Katie Arnold,...
WATERLOO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Accused of Breaking Into a Victor Business

A Rochester man has been arrested for allegedly committing a burglary in Victor in November. 31-year old Jaquan Scott is accused of unlawfully entering Everbetter Wellness on November 19th and stealing money. He was being held at the Ontario County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested for Burglary

An Ontario County man was arrested Monday night after he entered and remained in a Geneva home. City police say 69-year old Kevin Peck of Geneva entered the home with the intent to commit a crime. He was held for arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee School to Hand Out Free COVID Test Kits Wednesday

Free COVID-19 testing kits will be handed out Wednesday for the Dundee school district. Families may pick up one testing kit per school-aged child in the rear parking loop of the school from 10 until 11 a.m. and again from 4:30 until 5:30. Parents are asked to use the back entrance to the campus off Harpending Avenue as this will be a drive-through pickup.
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy