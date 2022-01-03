Report: Trial Date Selected for Geneva Middle School Principal

The South Seneca School District has switched to remote learning through January 14th due to a staff shortage. Over the Christmas break, 14 students, six staff members, and two teachers tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing identified many staff members that are required to quarantine at home. The district said more staff were expected to take COVID tests Monday and the anticipation is more positive cases will result. Nearly 15-percent of the district’s staff in Interlaken are unable to work through the middle of the month, and this includes cleaning staff.
