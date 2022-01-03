Report: Trial Date Selected for Geneva Middle School Principal

There’s an opening in Ward Six to serve on Geneva City Council. With the resignation of John Pruett, the city is looking for someone to fill the position that wants to be involved in the community, is willing to work with others and who resides in the Sixth Ward. Interested residents are asked to send a resume and a letter of interest sharing your intention to be considered, your goals for serving and why you are interested. Send all that information to Lori Guinan.

GENEVA, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO