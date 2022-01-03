ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Canadian Dollar Slides As U.S. Yields Jump

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter ending 2021 with strong gains, the Canadian dollar didn't miss a beat and continued to show volatility on the first day of the New Year, this time posting sharp losses. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 12761, up 0.95% on the day.The US dollar is showing broad...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Treasury Department#Canadian Dollar#North American#Us Treasury#Omicron#Covid#Ism Manufacturing Pmi#Nfp#Cad Technical Usd Cad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Canada
Reuters

FOREX-Euro ignores inflation jump, dollar awaits U.S. job data

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated slightly on Friday but was still on course for an on-week gain before the release of U.S. labour data that investors think could reinforce the case for early Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. While markets eagerly awaited the U.S. job update, traders...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy