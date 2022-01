MUNCIE — The Ball State men’s basketball team was back inside Worthen Arena for a Mid-American Conference matchup with Kent State on Tuesday. Tyler Cochran recorded the most points of his Cardinal career with 23, but the Cardinals fell to the Golden Flashes 66-65. The Cardinals fell to 6-7 overall and 1-1 in the MAC, while the Golden Flashes improved to 7-6 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO