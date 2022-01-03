Crude rises

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied again during the trading session on Thursday, as we have broken above the $79 level. At this point time, the market still looks as if it is going to be a “buy on the dips” situation, as we have been very bullish for a while, and it is likely that any pullback at this point in time will attract value hunters. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the 50 day EMA is down at the $74.86 level, and it looks as if it is starting to turn higher, showing that we are building up pressure.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO