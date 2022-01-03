ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude rises

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Crude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York...

wtop.com

Traverse City Record-Eagle

Futures File: Crude oil boils

Despite the widely held view that energy prices decline as COVID infections spread, the cost of crude and its products staged a massive rally, with crude gaining 6% on the week. Demand was not driving the heat-up, but shortages and long-term supply concerns stimulated the buying. The mysterious rise could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower for the day, but gain for the week as traders eye unrest in Kazakhstan

Oil prices ended lower on Friday, but finished the week higher as traders kept an eye on unrest in Kazakhstan. Should any significant amount of production from the country be lost, "the bull market in oil will be extended," said Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research. However, "OPEC+ is unlikely to react to such a loss unless it is clear that it will be lengthy and global inventories would thus continue to decline." February West Texas Intermediate crude edged down by 56 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $78.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices based on the front-month contract rose 4.9% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Continues to See Buyers

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied again during the trading session on Thursday, as we have broken above the $79 level. At this point time, the market still looks as if it is going to be a “buy on the dips” situation, as we have been very bullish for a while, and it is likely that any pullback at this point in time will attract value hunters. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the 50 day EMA is down at the $74.86 level, and it looks as if it is starting to turn higher, showing that we are building up pressure.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Major Crude Draw Offset By Jump In Gasoline Stocks

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 6.432 million barrels, after analysts predicted a much smaller 3.40 million barrel draw. U.S. crude inventories shed a total of some 75 million barrels over the course of 2021. In the previous week, the...
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Oil Prices Surge in the US With Decline in Crude Inventories

On Wednesday, a decline in US inventories led to a sharp increase in oil prices with an already boosting demand. Brent Crude saw an increase of 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, at 79.10 dollars per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 5 cents, or 0.07 percent, to 76.03 dollars per barrel.
TRAFFIC
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 43 cents to $76.99 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 9 cents to $79.32 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 3 cents to $2.30 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.40 a gallon. February natural gas fell 46 cents to $3.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

China Cuts Crude Oil Import Quota

Almost 40 percent of the quota was awarded to three mega-refineries. China’s government cut the amount of crude oil import quota awarded to independent oil refiners and favored large, complex processors as it seeks to reform the sector. Beijing granted 109 million tons of allowances to 42 private refiners...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

U.S. crude, fuel stocks fell last week; output rises -EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, while U.S. oil production rose to the highest since May 2020, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the last week to 420 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Runs into Exhaustion

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rose on Tuesday, but then gave back the gains rather quickly. This should not be a huge surprise due to the fact that we had gone straight up in the air and simply got ahead of ourselves. Now that people are no longer worried about the omicron variant, a lot of short covering had happened. Now I will be hoping for some type of pullback that I can take advantage of as value in what I think is going to be a market that goes higher.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

CFTC Crude Oil speculative net positions

Omicron Fears, BBB Derailed, China Rate Cut, Zegna Debut - What's Moving Markets By Investing.com - Dec 20, 2021 6. By Geoffrey Smith Investing.com -- Global markets are rattled by Omicron-variant Covid-19, as Europe imposes its first full lockdown in a year. Joe Biden's signature spending bill is in trouble after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Loans SPR Crude To ExxonMobil

The U.S. Department of Energy approved on Thursday a third exchange of two million barrels of crude oil for release to ExxonMobil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) as part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to boost fuel availability and lower gasoline prices. So far, the U.S. DOE, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; Baudax Bio Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 36,471.19 while the NASDAQ fell 0.01% to 15,870.26. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.18% to 4,799.78. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,791,850 cases with around 839,600 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,799,690 cases and 480,290 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,246,270 COVID-19 cases with 618,570 deaths. In total, there were at least 281,959,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,425,280 deaths.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

HollyFrontier sees weather limiting Q4 crude throughput

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) expects Q4 crude oil throughput averaged ~420K bbl/day, affected by a variety of factors including severe weather, according to an 8-K filing. The company says Q4 volumes were lower than expected at the Puget Sound refinery in Washington state due to unit downtime following the closing of the refinery's acquisition and the shutdown of the Trans Mountain Pipeline from flooding in British Columbia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 0.5%; Integrated Media Technology Shares Jump

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.04% to 36,504.54 while the NASDAQ rose 0.59% to 15,859.87. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,799.86. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 54,656,860 cases with around 844,270 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,822,040 cases and 480,860 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,263,830 COVID-19 cases with 618,870 deaths. In total, there were at least 285,031,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,441,370 deaths.
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices recovered on Wednesday morning despite word from the Energy Information Administration of an inventory draw of 3.6 million barrels for the week to December 24. At 420 million barrels, crude oil inventories remain 7% below the five-year average—compared to 8% below the five-year average last week.
TRAFFIC

