NHL

Bruins' John Moore: Rejoins AHL

 4 days ago

Moore returned to AHL Providence on Monday, per Mark Divver of...

CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
NHL

Vesey 'Pumped' to Rejoin Team | BLOG

Vesey expects to return to the lineup after missing four games due to COVID. Forward Jimmy Vesey was back with his Devils teammates on the ice for an optional practice Wednesday afternoon. Vesey had been assigned to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and missed the previous four games with the team.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Signing Of Tuukka Rask Is Nice … But What Does It Fix?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask’s place in Boston sports is more complicated than it should be. The reality is he’s one of the best goalies in NHL history, and he’s the best goalie in Bruins history. But the team never won a Stanley Cup during his tenure as the starter, a reality for which he’s borne the brunt of the blame for nearly a decade. As such, the invocation of the name Tuukka Mikael Rask always stirs emotions to a point where productive conversations become impossible. Nevertheless, let’s try. The news on Thursday — that Rask signed a PTO and...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Tuukka Rask Officially Signs PTO With AHL’s Providence Bruins

After being rumoured this past week, unrestricted free agent goalie Tuukka Rask is officially on his way to making a comeback in Boston. The Bruins announced this morning that he’s signed a professional tryout agreement with their AHL affiliate in Providence. Rask will play his first AHL game in...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Rask signs professional tryout agreement with AHL's Providence Bruins

The Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League announced Thursday they have signed goaltender Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout agreement. Rask previously played for Providence — the farm team of the NHL's Boston Bruins — during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. The 34-year-old from Savonlinna, Finland, has...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
NHL
theScore

Rask signs PTO with Bruins' AHL team, expects to be back in NHL soon

Goaltender Tuukka Rask signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL's Providence Bruins, the team announced Thursday. Providence initially expected him to start on Friday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, but that contest, as well as Sunday's matchup, got postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Providence's next game isn't until Jan. 14.
NHL
ESPN

Tuukka Rask signs AHL tryout contract in first step toward comeback with Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask has signed a professional tryout contract with the AHL's Providence Bruins, the first major step in the star goaltender's comeback with the Boston Bruins. Rask, 34, is an unrestricted free agent who underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip in late July. After his minor league conditioning stint, Rask is expected to sign a contract with Boston for his 15th NHL season.
NHL
CBS Boston

Willie O’Ree Won’t Be Able To Attend His Bruins Jersey Retirement Ceremony In Person

BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Boston Bruins postponed the jersey retirement ceremony of Willie O’Ree until 2022, in part so that the ceremony would take place “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” The fans will indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on Jan. 18. But unfortunately, O’Ree himself will not be present. Because of the risks associated with the ongoing pandemic, the 86-year-old O’Ree has decided to remain in California and participate virtually...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL

