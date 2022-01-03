ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Ryan Dzingel: Upgraded to day-to-day

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Dzingel's (upper body) timeline for recovery was shortened Monday, per...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Morgan
Person
Ryan Dzingel
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Signing Of Tuukka Rask Is Nice … But What Does It Fix?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask’s place in Boston sports is more complicated than it should be. The reality is he’s one of the best goalies in NHL history, and he’s the best goalie in Bruins history. But the team never won a Stanley Cup during his tenure as the starter, a reality for which he’s borne the brunt of the blame for nearly a decade. As such, the invocation of the name Tuukka Mikael Rask always stirs emotions to a point where productive conversations become impossible. Nevertheless, let’s try. The news on Thursday — that Rask signed a PTO and...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Game-time decision Thursday

Stamkos (undisclosed) was designated as a game-time call for Thursday's contest with Calgary, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Stamkos has averaged 19:06 of ice time, 4:09 during the power play and logged five goals and 11 assists through his 14 appearances since the end of November. If 31-year-old is unable to play, Corey Perry could see an expanded role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Makes hats drop

Landeskog scored three goals on five shots, two on the power play, and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Jets. Landeskog recorded his fourth career hat trick. The first of his three scores, early in the second period, turned out to be the game-winner for the Avalanche, who have won 10 consecutive at home. Colorado's top line starred in this game. Along with Landeskog's four points, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, while Mikko Rantanen chipped in with a tally and two helpers. Landeskog has points in 13 straight games played, compiling seven goals and 12 assists during that run.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy