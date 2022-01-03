Setting Up An Ergonomic Office

Don’t assume potential customers can clearly hear your message. Beyond the standard facets of a company’s brand like color schemes, design elements, and general aesthetics, a brand voice is a critical component that businesses should be utilizing to allow them to stand out from competitors. All too often though, a brand voice tends to be overlooked or not pushed to the fullest extent because it is a portion of marketing that is not as well understood. In the mortgage industry, many companies are so concerned with usage of industry terminology and how they phrase their marketing, that there is no distinguishing voice that sets their marketing apart. Especially with the increasing importance of social media as a part of a successful marketing mix, a strong brand voice is something that every company should be working on as part of their ongoing branding efforts. So what can a company do to develop and strengthen their brand voice, and more importantly, why does it even matter?

4 DAYS AGO