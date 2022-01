During a recent appearance on the ROHStrong podcast, Maria Kanellis revealed that she had plans for the women’s division in ROH that we never saw due to the shutdown. Kanellis credited Mandy Leon for her tenure in the company: “Mandy has been in this company for a very long time. I would’ve liked to have seen one more singles run for her. Another title shot at some point. I think she deserved it. I think that she has been one of the pillars for Ring Of Honor, not just on the women’s side but for the entire company. I think she deserved that.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO