Ball State (6-7, 1-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6, 1-0) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyler Cochran and Ball State will go up against Noah Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan. The junior Cochran is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games. Farrakhan, a freshman, has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO