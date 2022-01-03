ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

VFTCB Annual Report: Sports Tourism in Montgomery County Had Record Year in 2021 Despite Pandemic

Mike Bowman, President & CEO of Valley Forge Convention & Tourism Board with VFTCB mascot Monty.Image via MONTCO Today File Photo.

The results are in! Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board has released their annual report, with sports tourism in Montgomery County having a record year in 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic, writes Laura Smythe for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The business generated by Montgomery County’s official sports commission, Valley Forge Sports, was expected to rise seven percent over 2019 by the end of 2021, and 50 percent over 2020.

Sports also accounted for 77 percent of VFTCB’s group business.

Over 50 sporting events took place in Montgomery County in 2021, with 16 of them new to the area. These events generated 45,000 room nights and spurred more than $40 million in economic impact.

The events included the Mid-Atlantic Major from NXL Paintball, hosted in Limerick Township, and the breakdancing competition A.fatti Pro Breaking Tour Philly Open, hosted at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

“Sports have definitely been a positive silver lining through these challenging times,” said Lisa Karl, vice president of sales and strategic partnerships at VFTCB.

Other segments have also been gaining steam, including the restaurant business and hotels sector.

Read more about the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board report, including sports tourism information, in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

