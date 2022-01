What Erika Jayne spent on her credit cards will be heavily examined as part of the fraud investigation connected to her estranged husband Tom Girardi's bankruptcy case. In legal papers obtained by Radar, the trustee in the case requested records from American Express in order to review what The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, spent money on in the years her former spouse was supposed to be paying his clients their settlement money.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO