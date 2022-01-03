ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sovereign Wealth Quarterly – January 2022

swfinstitute.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe January 2022 issue of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Quarterly is available on SWFI.com under the Reports tab. 2 Top 10 Direct Sovereign Wealth Fund Transactions of 2021. 8...

www.swfinstitute.org

swfinstitute.org

OUR TURN: Loomis Sayles Launches New Private Credit Group

Loomis, Sayles & Company, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, revealed the launch of the Loomis Sayles Private Credit Group along with the hiring of Chris Gudmastad who will lead this effort as head of private credit. Myles Reinecke, CFA, also joins as senior private credit analyst. Private credit, a growing asset class increasingly in demand across the global institutional marketplace, will be a key component of Loomis Sayles’ client-based solutions suite going forward. Both Chris Gudmastad and Myles Reinecke are based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Tax Giant RSM Sells Wealth Management Business to Parthenon Capital

Tax and accounting firm RSM US LLP sold its wealth management unit, RSM US Wealth Management LLC, to private equity firm Parthenon Capital. RSM US Wealth Management LLC will be renamed to Choreo, LLC. Completion of the acquisition is expected in the first quarter of 2022, with a target date of February 18, 2022 pending satisfaction of customary conditions. Larry Miles, a 20-year wealth management veteran, will become Chief Executive Officer of Choreo. Dave Scudder, RSM US Wealth Management’s national leader, will transition to Choreo with the rest of the wealth management team and become Choreo’s Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships.
PERSONAL FINANCE
swfinstitute.org

Blackstone Funnels Billions into CDPQ-Backed Invenergy

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have entered into a definitive agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Invenergy for an approximately US$ 3 billion equity investment in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC. Blackstone’s investment will provide capital to accelerate Invenergy’s renewables development activities. CDPQ and Invenergy management remain majority owners of the company and Invenergy will continue as managing member.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Canadian Pensions Funnel More Money into Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics, LLC, a temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, announced it has raised US$ 1.7 billion in equity from new and existing strategic partners. Participating investors include BentallGreenOak, CenterSquare Investment Management, Cohen & Steers, D1 Capital Partners, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), New York State Teachers Retirement System (NYSTRS), OP Trust, Oxford Properties (Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System), QuadReal Property Group, Rabobank, StepStone Group, and others. The new capital will strengthen Lineage’s balance sheet and will fuel Lineage’s investments in industry-leading technology, including automation and proprietary software tools that help to improve supply chain efficiencies. It will also be used to fund Lineage’s growth through greenfield developments, facility expansions, and investments in clean energy initiatives.
ECONOMY
swfinstitute.org

Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners Acquire Geelong Port

Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners reached agreement to jointly acquire a 100% interest in GeelongPort from Brookfield Asset Management and SAS Trustee Corporation Pty Ltd. The consortium is comprised of long-term Australian investors, with Spirit Super holding a 51% interest and Palisade Investment Partners holding a 49% interest. The acquisition price was A$ 1.2 billion.
ECONOMY
swfinstitute.org

Riyad REIT Fund Buys US Southeast Logistics Portfolio

Riyad REIT Fund is managed by Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Capital. Riyad REIT Fund invested 233 million riyals (US$ 62 million) in a U.S. Logistics portfolio consisting of five logistics properties. The built-to-suit logistics are totaling over 4.5 million square feet across the Southeast U.S. Riyad REIT is a closed-ended Shariah-compliant real estate investment traded fund. It acquires, maintains, owns, and develops a portfolio of income-producing real estate assets.
ECONOMY
swfinstitute.org

Blackstone Growth Buys a Majority Stake in Supergoop

Supergoop (Supergoop!) is a San Antonio, Texas-based sunscreen brand. Revealed on December 20, 2021, funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG) inked a definitive agreement for a majority investment in Supergoop. Supergoop is founded by former teacher and skincare industry pioneer Holly Thaggard. Thaggard launched the brand in 2005, after a close friend was diagnosed with skin cancer at age 29.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
swfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Fund and Public Pension Assets Reach Record $33 Trillion for 2021

Sovereign wealth funds and public pension assets reached a record US$ 33 trillion at the end of 2021, according to data from SWFI. SWFI research discovered that massive quantitative easing policies and the lifting of 2020 lockdowns in Western economies provided a rush of wealth that was created and printed. As central banks increased liquidity, asset owners benefitted from the rise in the prices of equities, real assets, and infrastructure. Risky ventures, SPACs, and other assets were able to tap into prolonged liquidity. These QE policies led to double digit investment returns for many public funds who did not sell-off in 2020 or bought the dip at that time period.
ECONOMY
swfinstitute.org

Inflation Risk Fuels Record-Level Sovereign Wealth and Pension Appetite for Unlisted Infrastructure

According to SWFI transaction data, sovereign wealth funds and public pension plans made a record amount of direct investments into the infrastructure sector. In 2021, sovereign funds and public pensions directly invested US$ 36.4 billion in the infrastructure sector vs. US$ 10.65 billion in 2020 and US$ 17.94 billion in 2019. This analysis leaves out infrastructure debt, opting to focus on infrastructure equity. Wealth funds and large public pensions rotated some assets out of public equities in late 2020 and aggressively targeted real assets, according to SWFI research. Toll roads, roads, and rail investments have also increased in proportion reaching US$ 11.63 billion in 2021 or about 32% of all infrastructure investments. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the deepest global economic recession in nearly a century and central banks and governments responded with aggressive stimulus. The stimulus created excess inflation as a result, which has forced more asset owners to seek out unlisted infrastructure to protect and grow their wealth. While airport investing was a major theme for sovereign wealth and public pension capital pre-pandemic, the means of transportation and railways have been leading the charge, especially in 2021. Government-owned operators of infrastructure are in a fortunate place as demand for these brownfield long-duration assets keeps growing, causing bidding wars. For instance, private fund managers may compete with pensions, or join sovereign funds in certain infrastructure deals.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

TIFIN plans to transform the world of wealth

MARKETS
swfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth-Backed View Inc Faces Cracks as it Struggles to Remain Listed

View Inc. is a smart glass manufacturer that has backing from sovereign wealth funds such as GIC Private Limited and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund as well as SoftBank Group. On December 20, 2021, the View Inc. received a letter from Nasdaq noting that the company was not in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605. The letter also acknowledged that Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(4) provides a cure period in order for View Inc. to regain compliance.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

SocGen’s ALD to Acquire LeasePlan

ALD is Societe Generale’s car leasing division. ALD agreed to buy 100% of Dutch rival LeasePlan for €4.9 billion (US$ 5.5 billion) from the consortium that owns LeasePlan, which is led by TDR Capital. Societe Generale will own circa 53% of the merged company, provisionally called “NewALD”, LeasePlan shareholders a total of 30.75%. NewALD will have a combined fleet of about 3.5 million vehicles worldwide. ​PGGM and Denmark’s ATP sold their stakes in LeasePlan in the deal. NewALD would manage the biggest electric vehicle (EV) fleet in Europe.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

ADQ Orchestrates Healthcare Company Consolidation into Pure Health

Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) entered into an agreement to consolidate several health care companies. Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) and The National Health Insurance Company PJSC (Daman) will merge into Pure Health. Tamouh Healthcare, Yas Clinic Group, and Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center will also become a part of the entity.
HEALTH

