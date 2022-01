What in the scripted-reality is going on with Vanderpump Rules these days? I will relent and admit I don’t think this show is so much scripted as it is over-produced. In addition, the ‘stars’ of this show are all too aware of how they will come off on camera. For what it’s worth, I think James Kennedy and Brock […] The post Ariana Madix Denies That Vanderpump Rules Storylines Are Forced; Claims She Asked Katie Maloney To Partner In Sandwich Shop On The Spot appeared first on Reality Tea.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO