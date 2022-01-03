ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Lodge, MT

Woman shot near Deer Lodge after pursuit facing felony charges

By John Emeigh
KBZK News
KBZK News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIwnl_0dbmhMlU00

DEER LODGE - The woman who was shot in late December near Deer Lodge after ramming two police vehicles has been charged with several felonies.

According to Powell County Justice Court documents, Sarah Jane Tate is facing a violation of a no-contact order, assault on a peace officer, criminal mischief, theft, and fleeing from or eluding a peace officer.

According to the documents, at approximately 11:15 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, a Powell County deputy along with Deer Lodge police officers responded to a report of a suspect, identified as Tate, violating a restraining order that was issued on Dec. 23, 2021, relating to a pending partner or family member assault charge.

Tate had reportedly gone to the victim's house and vandalized and stolen property from the victim. When law enforcement located her and attempted to have her exit a vehicle she was in, she refused and drove off. The vehicle was reported stolen at the time.

A pursuit ensued on roads in and just outside of Deer Lodge. Two more Deer Lodge Police officers and a Montana State Highway patrol officer aided in the pursuit and spike strips were successfully deployed twice during the chase, but Tate reportedly continued driving and refused to pull over for officers.

Tate then allegedly drove onto a city street, where she deliberately drove her vehicle into a parked civilian car, then rammed two of the police vehicles. In ramming one of the police vehicles, she hit the driver's side door and caused reasonable apprehension of injury, according to documents. She was only stopped after two officers discharged their firearms at the suspect. Tate received a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to receive medical treatment.

The state requested a warrant be issued for Tate's arrest and bond amount of $100,000.

