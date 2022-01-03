ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Local board meeting available online

 4 days ago

The Washington Local School District Board of Education will continue to follow social distancing and provide access to its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday via livestream on the district's website, the district announced.

The district's website is www.wls4kids.org .

The school board is meeting in-person in the multipurpose room in the administration building, 3505 W. Lincolnshire Blvd. The maximum number of in-person attendees is limited to 23 members of the public, the district website said. People wishing to attend in person must reserve their space by phoning 419-473-8220, the website added. People are asked to enter the building at entrance No. 1.

More details are available on the district's website where an agenda is posted.

