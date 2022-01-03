ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This new year, students can make smarter choices on higher education

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic’s disruption of the traditional college experience combined with daunting prospects of student loan debt have left students wondering: Is college really worth it?. From an economic perspective, the answer is yes. Higher education still has the ability to be an engine of upward mobility, opening up...

Inside Higher Ed

The Need for Greater Accountability in Higher Education

Some of higher education’s worst scandals take place in clear sight and aren’t perpetrated by shady, sleazy for-profits but by some of the nation’s highest-profile universities—Columbia, Harvard, USC among them. A colleague directed me to one of the latest examples: “NYU Is Top-Ranked—In Loans That Alumni...
COLLEGES
Forbes

How Better Communication Can Prevent The US Higher Education 'Un-Enrollment' And Drop-Out/Stop-Out Problem

Brian Kathman founded Signal Vine in 2013 and currently serves as its CEO. He has spent most of his career building technology companies. The U.S. undergraduate dropout rate is 40% — two out of every five students don’t make it to credential completion. That’s over 37 million people, which doesn’t include the 24% to 40% of students who are admitted but never register or the 10% to 20% of first-time enrollees who register but never show up.
COLLEGES
southsoundbiz.com

How a New Resource is Supporting Higher Education in the South Sound

About five years ago, the City of Federal Way made a surprising discovery. While this South Sound city had an impressive high-school graduation rate compared to others in the area, the number of residents 25 and older holding bachelor’s degrees was comparatively low. (The United States Census Bureau puts the number at just 27 percent.)
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Sioux City Journal

After years of cuts, Iowa higher education asks for $22.1 million increase

Iowa’s public universities for years have requested legislative funding increases, promising to commit the extra tens of millions they sought to student financial aid, mental health and, more recently, to hybrid learning in an age of COVID-19. But the asks have fallen flat. Lawmakers last year not only rejected...
IOWA STATE
#Higher Education#Economy#Student Debt#Idaho State University
cityscenecolumbus.com

New Albany teacher prioritizes student-centered education in new program

When the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans rocked the nation in 2020, Benjamin Arthurs felt a need to promote change and find ways to amplify diverse voices. Arthurs, an English teacher at New Albany High School, looked to his students to consider innovative ways to...
NEW ALBANY, OH
The Conversation U.S.

College students with young kids – especially mothers – find themselves in a time crunch

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea We found that college students who have children had significantly less time for college than their childless peers – about 4.3 hours less per week, to be specific – and that this “time poverty” is greatest for mothers of preschool-age children. That’s according to a 2021 study of 11,195 U.S. college students. Our study found other trends as well. Student parents also often had to care for children while they were studying. The most “time-poor” parents sacrificed a great deal more of their free time for their studies...
COLLEGES
Little Apple Post

Higher educational requirements for RCPD leadership

The Riley County Law Board approved an update to the Riley County Police Department promotion policies. RCPD Director Dennis Butler discussed the need for higher educational requirements for the rank of Captain in the department. Butler said he started his career without a college degree, but the degree requirement reflects...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Ars Technica

A year on: the highs and lows of a new engineering education system

One of the last times I wrote anything for Ars Technica, I excitedly detailed our new electrical engineering curriculum. We were starting a pilot in February and I promised to write a follow up at the end of the academic year, which was in July. To be honest, I was so exhausted by the semester that I simply could not bring myself to write about it over the summer holiday.
EDUCATION
countynewsonline.org

A Case for ‘Radical Simplification’ in Higher Education

We’re about to start year 3 of teaching in the pandemic, and it seems like an appropriate time to think back to March 2020 to think about what new things I’ve started to adjust to COVID-19 disruptions, what I stopped doing and what I plan to continue for 2022.
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Will Close Schools 2 Days Next Week To Allow Teachers To Prepare Lessons For Virtual Learning

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will close school buildings next Monday and Tuesday to allow teachers to prepare lessons in the event their schools switch to virtual learning, according to a letter to staff from Superintendent Darryl Williams, administrators and union leaders. The school system’s Division of Curriculum and Instruction has prepared learning activities focused on science, social studies, math and language arts for students to complete on Jan. 10-11. The lessons will be available on the Schoology platform. “We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily...
TOWSON, MD
Newsday

Students can return to school safely, says U.S. secretary of education

WASHINGTON — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that "our default should be in-person learning for all students across the country," as schools prepare to reopen this week amid a COVID-19 surge. Cardona, appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday," sought to assure parents and...
EDUCATION
CBS New York

Yale University Announces Campus-Wide Quarantine For Spring Semester

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Due to the surge in COVID cases worldwide, Yale University‘s plans to bring students back for the spring semester include a campus-wide quarantine. According to an email from the university, students are being asked to avoid local businesses, restaurants and bars, even establishments that offer outdoor drinking or dining. The university says students should follow these guidelines whether they live on campus or off-campus. The quarantine is expected to end on Feb. 7, but may be extended depending on COVID-19 rates.
COLLEGES
The 74

Parents! Take Our Omicron Education Survey — How Is Your School Doing Right Now?

As the infectious Omicron variant sweeps across the U.S., families and educators are facing a new wave of school delays, campus closures and classroom safety concerns. Here at The74Million.org, our education reporters want to know more about how this surge is affecting parents, students and school communities — and what you’re thinking and feeling about this […]
EDUCATION
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Cal State East Bay To Begin Spring 2022 Semester Under Remote Learning Due To Omicron Surge

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Officials at California State University East Bay announced the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester will be held under remote learning, citing the ongoing COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant. According to a university statement, classes and labs will be held virtually from January 18 through January 28. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on January 31. “We have made the decision to start the Spring semester virtually to greatly reduce population density on our campuses,” university president Cathy Sandeen said. “Our students, staff and faculty have done a commendable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses through vaccination, regular testing and following public health guidance,” Sandeen went on to say, noting the campus has not had community transmission. University officials stressed that remote operation pertains to learning only. All three campuses in Hayward, Concord and Oakland will be fully open for services once the semester starts. CSU East Bay’s announcement to begin the semester remotely follows a similar decision by Stanford University to begin their winter quarter under online learning, which is already underway. In-person learning at Stanford is scheduled to resume on January 18.
HAYWARD, CA

