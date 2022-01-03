This new year, students can make smarter choices on higher education

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Officials at California State University East Bay announced the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester will be held under remote learning, citing the ongoing COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant. According to a university statement, classes and labs will be held virtually from January 18 through January 28. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on January 31. “We have made the decision to start the Spring semester virtually to greatly reduce population density on our campuses,” university president Cathy Sandeen said. “Our students, staff and faculty have done a commendable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses through vaccination, regular testing and following public health guidance,” Sandeen went on to say, noting the campus has not had community transmission. University officials stressed that remote operation pertains to learning only. All three campuses in Hayward, Concord and Oakland will be fully open for services once the semester starts. CSU East Bay’s announcement to begin the semester remotely follows a similar decision by Stanford University to begin their winter quarter under online learning, which is already underway. In-person learning at Stanford is scheduled to resume on January 18.

HAYWARD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO