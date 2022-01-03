ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VDOT warns drivers of icy road conditions for Monday night into Tuesday morning

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been busy throughout Monday after heavy snow fell across the Commonwealth.

Crews dealt with downed trees and power lines that closed some roadways. VDOT also reported some parts of interstates 64 and 95 were also closed because of the impacts from the winter storm. Monday night into Tuesday morning, there will be sub-freezing temperatures expected that could refreeze some roads creating icy conditions for drivers.

UPDATE: Power outages continue as nearly 40K customers across Central, SWVA are left in the dark after winter storm brings snow, wind to the area

VDOT states that drivers should monitor forecasts and avoid travel if possible. The department has a few reminders for drivers.

  • Give crews plenty of time and space to plow and treat roads
  • Create an alternative plan to avoid travel during adverse weather
  • Clear snow and ice from your car before driving
  • Make sure headlights are on

VDOT also has a list of the latest road conditions on its website that drivers can check before hitting the road.

According to VDOT, their crews have a road priority checklist. First are interstates, primary roads and secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Second is subdivision streets will be treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews will target roads that are most frequently traveled.

