Ringing in the New Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - If you are looking for an upscale New Year’s Eve party, then go to the Hilton Baton Rouge for their “Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve Party 2022. You can expect a 5 hour premium bar, top DJs from Baton Rouge, and an amazing DJ led countdown. The Hilton will host this event in both ballrooms. There will be gorgeous views of the Mississippi River, premium liquor bars, and festive party favors. If you get the VIP tickets, you will have access to the 10th floor Gatsby Penthouse ballroom as well as complimentary light hors d’oeuvres.
