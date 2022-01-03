Ringing in the New Year

Join the J.C. Cowboys crew Friday for a New Year’s Eve party to celebrate 2022. “Doors open at 5 p.m. We are family friendly 5-10 p.m. that night so bring your kiddos out for a good time. We’ll have Dean Jackson on the music and he always does a great job. We’re also doing a giveaway for best dressed cowboy and cowgirl. We’re giving away $500 a piece for that event. We also have concert ticket prizes for the Gary Allan concert in Grove available to win so you don’t want to miss this event. You can call (580) 772-2851 for reservations and a free shuttle ride to and from the event,” manager Brandon Kilpatrick said.

