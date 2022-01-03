ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Additional Hours Added To COVID-19 Testing Schedule At OCC

By Alyssa Riccardi
The COVID-19 Testing Site at Ocean County College (Photo courtesy Ocean County Health Department)

TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Health Department has announced that they will be expanding its hours at the COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Center at Ocean County College beginning the week of January 3 to January 8.

The new schedule is as follows (weather permitting):

January 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

January 5: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 6: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

January 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the current high volume of testing, results will take at least five days. All test results will be posted on the Immediate Care website only.

The Ocean County College Drive-Thru location does not offer rapid tests, only PCR tests. PCR testing is free and no insurance information is required. Patients must wear face coverings at the time of visit.

The view additional COVID-19 testing location, visit covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing. For more information regarding the OCHD COVID-19 testing, visit ochd.org.

