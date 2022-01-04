ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos' Girlfriend Lauren Sánchez's Photoshop Fail: Fingers In NYE Photo Shows Proof Of Image Tampering

By Connor Surmonte
Radar Online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez rang in the New Year together along with a number of close friends and family over the weekend, but a photo of the couple posted to the Amazon founder’s Instagram account shows what appears to be some Photoshop tampering. Article...

radaronline.com

Comments / 361

Alonzo Akbar
4d ago

😳 That's what a billionaire ends up with? So glad I'm a thousandaire and my wife is fine and real.

Reply(16)
203
Eric Swift
3d ago

Whats wrong with there faces I rather be broke then look like that they both look like there in the middle of having a stroke

Reply(1)
50
TIMOTHY MCBRIDE
4d ago

who gives a s*** about image tampering should be talking about how he treats his employees.

Reply(10)
95
TMZ.com

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Get Handsy on Hike in St. Barts

Jeff Bezos and his GF Lauren Sanchez are getting back down to Earth for their Christmas vacay -- well, as much as you can when you're the second richest man in the world. The couple couldn't keep their hands or lips off each other while hiking in St. Barts. The PDA fest went down while there were plenty of other folks on the trail ... but looks like they're too chill to give a damn.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sharp in Belted Midi Skirt for Bezos Earth Fund Meeting

Lauren Sanchez dressed sharply for a Bezos Earth Fund meeting alongside boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The meeting for the Fund, which distributes grants towards fighting climate change, also included Bezos, Fund president Dr. Andrew Steer and Shuar nation leader Tuntiak Katan-Shuar. For the occasion, which she shared on Instagram, the Extra correspondent wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck top tucked into a gray midi skirt. Her skirt included a thin belt and crosshatched pattern. Sanchez completed her sharp ensemble with thin bracelets and stud earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez) “Looking ahead to the new year, Jeff and...
ADVOCACY
TheDailyBeast

Jeff Bezos Sports Impossibly Tight Pants at New Year's Eve “Crazy Disco Party”

The world’s third-richest man sported the world’s tightest pants at his New Year’s Eve “crazy disco party” on Friday. In a series of photos posted to his Instagram account, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos showed off his spicy new physique in a half-buttoned shirt and sheath-like jeans. He rocked a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses to complete the ensemble. Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were pictured yachting in St. Barths in advance of the holiday. The pair have not been shy about sharing affection for each another. “I love you baby. For every reason and no reason,” Sanchez commented on Bezos’ Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Leonardo DiCaprio bewitches Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend and the patron of Amazon reacts …

The skit on the red carpet between Leonardo DiCaprio, the girlfriend of Jeff Bezos and the number one of Amazon went viral in record time!. Imagine you are at an important event and you see your sweetheart flirting with the charming one Leonardo Dicaprio. A touch of jealousy is natural, don’t you think? In spite of himself, Jeff Bezos was found in the unpleasant clothes, one of the most envied men in the world for the enormous wealth accumulated, but also for his fabulous sweetheart, Laura Sánchez.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Here's Where Jeff Bezos's Wild New Year's Outfit Came From

While the omicron variant sidelined many a New Year’s Eve plan among the general population, Amazon magnate Jeff Bezos rang in 2022 with a “crazy disco party” alongside family and friends in St. Barts. Bezos commemorated the evening with an Instagram fit pic alongside his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, which quickly gained traction online—making them, perhaps, the second-most notably dressed power couple of NYE.
APPAREL
Footwear News

A Look at Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Incredible Style Transformation

It’s clear that Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez likes to have fun with fashion. The 51-year-old media personality has been known to accompany her billionaire boyfriend to an event in a show-stopping dress, but when it comes to her day-to-day style, she tends to reach for minimalist classics. Sanchez has stepped out in a myriad of looks, including a sparkling, belly-baring gown and a chic white double-breasted coat paired with a short brown tank dress and Alexander McQueen’s beloved oversized sneakers. When the Emmy Award-winning journalist — who’s been linked to the Amazon founder since 2019 — gets dressed up, she’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are crazy in love with these swoon-worthy holidays PDA photos in St. Barts

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos - the second richest man in the world- are spending their Christmas vacation in St. Barts. The famous couple visits one of the celebrities’ favorite island. St. Barts has a special feel that draws them back year after year. Celebs like Beyonce and Jay Z, Mariah Carey, Alessandra Ambrosio, among others love to vacation there. In this case, Shanchez and Bezos are showing their love all over in this beautiful place.
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

Reviewing ‘Emily in Paris’ S2 and ‘... And Just Like That.’ Plus, Jeff Bezos on New Year’s.

Juliet and Amanda review Emily in Paris Season 2 and give their thoughts on the fashion, characters, and how it compares to Season 1 (2:09) before talking through the latest episodes of ... And Just Like That (19:18). Then, they briefly touch on another Tristan Thompson apology posted on Instagram (34:24) and a New Year’s celebration featuring Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez (39:53).
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Parties in Sparkling Jumpsuit on New Year’s Eve

Lauren Sanchez stunned in this sparkling jumpsuit for a party on New Year’s Eve with mogul boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The American news anchor/media personality wore a black metallic halter-top jumpsuit with several strategically placed cut outs. The jet-setting couple were ringing in the New Year with friends and family in St. Barts. Bezos was also having his own fashion moment with a patterned button-down shirt, tan slacks with matching belt and a festive pair of heart-shaped sunglasses. The Emmy Award-winning journalist; who has been dating the Amazon founder since 2019, certainly has a passion for fashion. Whether it’s appearing on the red carpet or jetting around on luxury trips, Sanchez can be seen wearing the most feminine and fashionable ensembles. When it comes to her she has a wide range of tastes; from comfy runners to glittering peep-toe pumps from a wide variety of brands include Nike, Christian Louboutin and more. Sanchez and beau certainly started off 2022 on a stylish note and we look forward to seeing what ensembles they’ll show up in next.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fortune

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun reveals himself as the anonymous bidder who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos in space

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Justin Sun, the technology and cryptocurrency entrepreneur who recently announced that he is a diplomat for Grenada, said he’s going to space on a Blue Origin flight next year and will invite five people to join him.
INDUSTRY
Space.com

The solar system belongs to us all, not just Jeff Bezos

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Alan Marshall, Lecturer in Environmental Social Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Mahidol University. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon Inc and the richest man on Earth, has just launched...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

Jeff Bezos ripped for celebrating space trip after Amazon warehouse collapse

Jeff Bezos was blasted Saturday for cheering on his latest group of space tourists while making no mention of the deaths of at least six workers in an Amazon warehouse hit by a tornado Friday. The Amazon founder greeted former NFL star Michael Strahan and the other five members of...
NFL

