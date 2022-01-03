Bay City to consider housing and utility grant program for residents with ARPA funding
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City’s leaders will be discussing the possibility of a grant program that would aim to help struggling residents with housing...www.mlive.com
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City’s leaders will be discussing the possibility of a grant program that would aim to help struggling residents with housing...www.mlive.com
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 2