Bay City to consider housing and utility grant program for residents with ARPA funding

ROCKFORD, MI — Two properties at the center of Michigan’s most severe PFAS contamination zone are being eyed for addition to a roster of the nation’s most toxic sites. The former Wolverine Worldwide tannery in Rockford and the company’s old dump in Belmont are being evaluated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for inclusion on its list of sites under long-term federal oversight.

ROCKFORD, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO