Bay City, MI

Bay City to consider housing and utility grant program for residents with ARPA funding

By Caitlyn French
MLive
MLive
 4 days ago
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City’s leaders will be discussing the possibility of a grant program that would aim to help struggling residents with housing...

The Flint Journal

Wolverine Worldwide PFAS sites may be added to list of nation’s most toxic areas

ROCKFORD, MI — Two properties at the center of Michigan’s most severe PFAS contamination zone are being eyed for addition to a roster of the nation’s most toxic sites. The former Wolverine Worldwide tannery in Rockford and the company’s old dump in Belmont are being evaluated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for inclusion on its list of sites under long-term federal oversight.
ROCKFORD, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan liquor supply could face delays, state warns

Rising cases of the Omicron variant are affecting staffing at Michigan’s liquor distribution centers, according to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. The MLCC advised licensees to order larger quantities and space out orders to help ease the burden of staff shortages. Rather than ordering split cases, which are more labor intensive to put together, the MLCC advises to order full cases every two to three weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
