Taco Bell is making it easier for fans to get tacos whenever they want with an all-new subscription service. Starting nationwide on Thursday, the Taco Lover's Pass will be available exclusively on the Taco Bell app. This new program allows fans to redeem one of seven tacos every day for 30 consecutive days at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations. The best part? You can get this all for just $10, so be sure to clear up some space on your smartphone and download the app as soon as possible.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO