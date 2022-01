It's no secret that the 2021 NCAA Transfer Portal was flooded with players who are or were no longer happy with their choice of where to play college football. Iowa, Iowa State, and UNI were not exempt from the list of teams that lost some of their top players to the portal. Of course, we put together articles about UNI's former starting quarterback Will McElvain committing to Central Arkansas and the 14 commitments UNI earned from high schoolers as well as three other commits out of the portal. The three transfers include one from Iowa State and another from Iowa:

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO