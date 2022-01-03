ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week

 4 days ago
(Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the net long dollar fell to $19.15 billion in the week ended Dec. 28, compared with a net long of $19.71 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

