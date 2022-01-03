Wynnewood Software Company Helps Hollywood Run Better Productions

Josh Weinberg, of Wynnewood, CEO of RABS (Run a Better Set). Image via Tyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Josh Weinberg of Wynnewood and his 2018 start-up company, Run a Better Set, has helped roughly 250 movies manage their extras. His company has been a part of productions such as “Mare of Easttown,” to “King Richard,” writes Christian Hetrick for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Weinberg drew upon his own experience working as a production assistant to launch Run a Better Set. The goal of the software firm is to help studios onboard and manage their background extras, an arduous task that would normally take many hours when done manually.

“I imagined a solution and set out to build it,” said Weinberg. “I saw the inefficiency.”

With Run a Better Set’s services, productions are able to get their extras checked in and out quicker and more easily check databases involving extras and see budget information involving them as well.

When the pandemic hit, there was an even greater need for contactless services, and Weinberg saw a great boon to his business thanks to its digital format.

Although most of his clients are based in Los Angeles, Weinberg has decided to keep his company in the Philadelphia area. He noted that he and his staff can work remotely and his clients shoot shows all over the country, so their headquarters’ location isn’t that relevant.

Plus, Philadelphia is simply close to Weinberg’s heart.

“Philly is just my home,” he said.