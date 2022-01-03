Holiday Leftovers – Three Movie Reviews

Have you put your own comment on Rotten Tomatoes regarding The Matrix: Resurrections yet? I have, and I’ll be honest as I hope many others would be since there was a lot of excitement heading into this movie since not only were there people who were already divided as to whether the trilogy needed a pick me up, but there were those that were ready to dive into the story without a second thought. That’s good in one regard because it indicates that people have been missing being messed with from a mental and psychological standpoint by a movie that promises action at the same time. But it does have a couple of negatives since it indicates fanaticism on a level that makes it clear that some people might still think that there’s more truth to the Matrix than some want to admit. And then there’s the thought that people just wanted to see another Matrix movie and didn’t care what the story was bound to be like. In other words, Pavlov’s rule still applies since Lana Wachowski rang that bell with the expectation that people would come running, and here we are.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO