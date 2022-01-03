ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Holiday Leftovers – Three Movie Reviews

By Admin
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been well-established that “Spider-Man: Far From Home” dominated the box office over the Christmas and New Year weekends, with “Sing 2” putting in a strong showing at #2. After that came a cluster of also-rans, none of which did particularly well critically or commercially. Rather than single one out,...

thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘The King’s Man’ Starring Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson

The build up to World War I, the Russian Revolution, and the birth of the secret intelligence agency run out of a Saville Row tailor shop in London are the focus of the latest installment of the Kingsman franchise, The King’s Man. The prequel explores the origins of the secret spy organization and takes the action back to the early 20th century.
KING COUNTY, WA
Columbian

Tired of holiday retreads? Try these movies

Last year I shared many of my favorite not-so-traditional Christmas movies (“Die Hard,” “Batman Returns,” “Carol,” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” etc.) and now, it’s tradition. There are plenty of streaming guides that will suggest the regular holiday classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story,” but just because it’s Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t watch an unsettling erotic drama, a controversial Biblical epic or a martini-drenched screwball comedy. So here, again, more Unexpected Christmas movies for your streaming pleasure.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Hugo Weaving
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Harris Dickinson
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Anna Paquin
wearemoviegeeks.com

HOLIDAY MOVIES Streaming That Are Naughty And Nice

Horror/sci-fi and fantasy movie fans no longer need to give up their beloved genre when the November/December holiday season arrives. There’s plenty on the various streaming services that combine the Christmas tropes of elves, superheroes and Santa. Here’s a look at one of our previous lists. http://www.wearemoviegeeks.com/2013/12/top-20-non-traditional-christmas-movies/. After...
MOVIES
Lockport Union-Sun

CALLERI: Holiday movie round-up: three features hope to attract movie fans

Double features are fun, but for tried and true movie lovers, a triple feature is the icing on the cake. This holiday season, “Don’t Look Up,” “The Hand Of God,” and “The Power Of The Dog” offer 394-minutes of movie entertainment, all of which fans can watch at home on Netflix. None of the films is for children.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The King's Man - Review

The King’s Man is the latest entry in the franchise from Matthew Vaughn, acting as a prequel to the 2014 film and its sequel, The Golden Circle. It adopts a classic Bond movie set up but moves the action back in time to World War One where it can serve as a prequel, exploring how the Kingsman organisation came to be. It’s a good idea and not the first comic book movie that has explored World War One setting as of late, but it does so in a way that’s so painfully tone-deaf and so painfully misguided. At every turn, The King’s Man somehow makes the wrong choice when the easiest of way outs is presented to it, the blunt-edged need to be as offensive as possible lets the movies down with a tongue in cheek vibe where the characters all seem to know what’s happening when by rights they shouldn’t - the film boasts an awkward anachronistic feel to it that leads to it being entirely unconvincing as a period piece. The Golden Circle and the 2014 film both had this sort of disquiet nature about them, but unfortunately, Matthew Vaughn’s film only doubles down on the Elton John being a major character in the franchise and mixing in real people without a care in the world for how they should be portrayed.
MOVIES
drydenwire.com

Movie Review: 'Sing 2'

The original “Sing” from 2016 holds an interesting record at the domestic box office. With $270 million, it is the highest-grossing film to never actually be the #1 movie in America. It opened the week after “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and could never quite escape that film’s shadow. Likewise, “Sing 2” is opening the week after “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a film that has made $180 million more in its first ten days than “Rogue One” did. This movie can’t hope to take the top spot, but it can hope to be a success in second place over two holiday weekends like its predecessor. Unfortunately, also like its predecessor, I can’t say I think much of it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Movie Reviews#Leftovers#Morpheus#The Secret Service#Oxford#British
The Independent

Netflix’s 20 biggest critical flops, from Emily in Paris to Rebecca

For those who have a masochistic streak, there are few things more fulfilling than hate-watching awful films and TV shows. And there are plenty of them: Ben Wheatley’s lavish yet weirdly empty adaptation of Rebecca appalled critics and fans alike last year.When Emily in Paris hit screens, it inspired a deep hatred in critics who condemned it for “caricaturing” French people as “vile snobs”.But fans still inhaled both of these abominations within hours of them arriving online.Rebecca and Emily in Paris were both brought into the world by Netflix, so it only seemed fitting that we collate a list...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Movie Review: ‘Matrix: Resurrections’

Have you put your own comment on Rotten Tomatoes regarding The Matrix: Resurrections yet? I have, and I’ll be honest as I hope many others would be since there was a lot of excitement heading into this movie since not only were there people who were already divided as to whether the trilogy needed a pick me up, but there were those that were ready to dive into the story without a second thought. That’s good in one regard because it indicates that people have been missing being messed with from a mental and psychological standpoint by a movie that promises action at the same time. But it does have a couple of negatives since it indicates fanaticism on a level that makes it clear that some people might still think that there’s more truth to the Matrix than some want to admit. And then there’s the thought that people just wanted to see another Matrix movie and didn’t care what the story was bound to be like. In other words, Pavlov’s rule still applies since Lana Wachowski rang that bell with the expectation that people would come running, and here we are.
MOVIES
Variety

J.K. Simmons on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ His ‘Spider-Man’ Evolution and the Truth Behind His Jacked Body

J.K. Simmons seemed destined to star in an Aaron Sorkin film and he finally does in Amazon Studios’ “Being the Ricardos.” But the two actually crossed paths years earlier. “My first Broadway play, I was an understudy replacement in ‘A Few Good Men,’” Simmons tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. Simmons played the role of the Doctor (which is not in the film version) but also had the opportunity to play the role of Col. Nathan Jessup – the role Jack Nicholson made infamous in Rob Reiner’s film version. “It remains to this day maybe the best role I’ve ever had,”...
MOVIES
mycouriertribune.com

MOVIE REVIEW: Any pizza is better than no pizza

"Licorice Pizza" is a love letter to the early 70s, first crushes and to the optimism of youth itself. Stitched together largely from real life vintage experiences of friends of Writer/Director Paul Thomas Anderson ("Boogie Nights," "Magnolia," "Inherent Vice"), the film is as charming as its main character Gary, played by Cooper Hoffman (son of PT Anderson film regular Philip Seymour Hoffman).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
maroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

37 years later, everyone still knows who to call during a ghost encounter. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” establishes its own identity while shrouding itself in nostalgia, making it a film dedicated fans will appreciate. Callie (Carrie Coon), a single mother with two kids, inherits a dilapidated farm from her father...
MOVIES
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: The Tender Bar

If biopics have a problem, adaptations of memoirs are an almost hopeless case. There are good, even very good, big-screen biopics, and some viewers are fond of the genre (though I’d defy anyone to name a biopic they’ve watched time and again). Very few escape an oft-fatal structural flaw, however: The beats of a life, even a very interesting one, do not make for a natural cinematic story.
MOVIES
wessonnews.com

Holiday Leftovers: The Matrix Resurrections, The King’s Man, & American Underdog

It has been well-established that “Spider-Man: Far From Home” dominated the box office over the Christmas and New Year weekends, with “Sing 2” putting in a strong showing at #2. After that came a cluster of also-rans, none of which did particularly well critically or commercially. Rather than single one out, I’ve decided to take a look at three in one sitting, starting with the biggest disappointment…
NFL
The Independent

20 directors who hated their own movies, from Stanley Kubrick to David Fincher

There’s no denying that making a film is difficult.Not only does getting a story from script to screen cost millions (at least, those with well-known actors do), but it also requires both cast and crew to devote years to a singular project.Despite filmmaking being a labour of love, there are still occasions when a director – the person who arguably spends the most amount of time working on a film – can dislike the final results.The majority of cases stem from studio interference: when filmmakers have to make changes to their work due to creative differences with the financiers.Other common...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: How Lana Wachowski’s VFX Team Cracked the New Bullet Time Code

The biggest VFX decision on “The Matrix Resurrections,” of course, was how to update the mind-blowing Bullet Time effect for the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). After all, a lot has changed since Bullet Time earned the Oscar in 2000, creating the illusion of bending time and space so Neo could perform his balletic martial arts. But thanks to new advancements in physics-based lighting and volumetric capture, it’s now a lot easier to produce amazing photorealism. Yet director Lana Wachowski didn’t want the VFX to overwhelm her richer and warmer aesthetic, in keeping with the surprisingly...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movie Review: The Babysitters

Have you ever watched a movie and felt that it should have ended in a manner far messier than it actually did? That would sum up The Babysitter’s in a nutshell, especially considering the premise is about frustrated, married men having sexual relations with teenage girls. It doesn’t help any that Shirley, who starts the idea, has no trouble starting up the business, and has no issues with ‘babysitting’ for several men, apart from the man that she initiates her first relationship with. The lure of money is what gets Shirley to continue, and what allows her to bring in her friend Melissa, who’s all too eager to make a little extra cash. The issue comes when Shirley and her first client, Michael, played by John Leguizamo, decide to expand the babysitting venture as Michael tells his friend Jerry, who tells a few other interested individuals that are ready to drop the cash that the girls charge for a romp wherever they can a bit of privacy. This is the type of movie that would likely be turned off by a lot of parents since the general feeling is a mixture of confusion and anger that is produced by the premise of this movie is enough to sicken more than a few individuals.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ VFX Team Brought Back Villains From the Multiverse

The visual effects team on Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland as Spidey, had their work cut out for them. Due to the multi-verse theme of the film, they were tasked with bringing back memorable VFX-driven villains from the two previous Marc Webb-helmed Spider-Man movies that starred Andrew Garfield and three from Sam Raimi that were fronted by Tobey Maguire, including 2004’s Spider-Man 2, the last superhero movie to win an Oscar in visual effects. That meant the return of such characters as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas...
MOVIES
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy