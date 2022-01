An asteroid two and a half times larger than the Empire State Building will ‘greet’ the Earth next January 18: with a diameter of about one kilometer, the cosmic stone called (7482) 1994 PC1 will make its close pass when in Italy it will be the 22:51, whizzing at a speed relative to the Earth of nearly 20 kilometers per second. There will be no danger, however: the script will be very different from that of the film ‘Don’t look up’, because the asteroid will pass at a safe distance of 1.93 million kilometers, more than five times the distance that separates the Earth from the Moon. The forecasts of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (Jpl) indicate this.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO