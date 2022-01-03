ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

MKM Partners' Top Picks In Airline Sector For 2022

By Akanksha Bakshi
 4 days ago
Cunningham mentions that while U.S. airlines have been trading in tandem during the pandemic, they will begin to bifurcate in a post-pandemic environment. Carriers that benefit from international and corporate recovery or have a compelling cost story will be this year's winners, he added. The analyst's top pick for...

Benzinga

Analyst Upgrades Delta, Names Alaska Air Top Airline Pick For 2022

Airline stocks lagged the broad market recovery in 2021, and the COVID-19 omicron variant outbreak in the fourth quarter negatively impacted the global travel industry for the holiday season. One analyst said Friday that some airline stocks may finally be cleared for takeoff in 2022. The Analyst: Bank of America...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Delta Air Lines Inc?

Delta Air Lines Inc's (NYSE:DAL) short percent of float has risen 21.22% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.02 million shares sold short, which is 3.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

UBS goes with resilient picks for chemicals sector in 2022

A quarterly update on Chemicals/Packaging businesses allows UBS to recap the supply-chain headwinds that chemical stocks have faced in the past few months - and reiterate its top picks for the sector into 2022. "Commodity chemicals earnings remain at elevated levels heading into 2022, and specialty chemicals continue to catch...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Wolfe Research's Top Software Picks For 2022

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI), and Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE: CRM) are Wolfe Research's top software picks for 2022. "These names we think are poised a meaningful comeback and have some of the largest upsides we have in our price...
SOFTWARE
arcamax.com

Airlines' US holiday flight cuts top 2,800 on crew shortages

A winter storm in the Northwest U.S. added to the mess Sunday, with 20% of the flights canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to data tracker FlightAware.com as of 6 p.m. Eastern. JetBlue Airways Corp. and Alaska Air Group Inc. each dropped more than 10% of their flights Sunday; a day earlier, JetBlue, Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. had all pulled back on at least 12% of their schedule. The U.S. cuts on Christmas Day alone totaled more than 900.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Investors Hammer Rivian Stock After Amazon, Stellantis Deal

The darling of the electric vehicle world at the end of 2021, Rivian is facing a hard reality in the new year after its shares have tumbled more than 20%, falling below its initial public offering price, since Wednesday. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares fell 11% on Wednesday following news of...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Uber Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Boeing stock gains after Allegiant orders 50 737 MAX jets, with options for another 50 jets

Shares of Boeing Co. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the aerospace and defense giant said Allegiant Travel Co.'s Allegiant Air has ordered 50 737 MAX jets, with options to buy an additional 50 jets. Allegiant's stock fell 2.1% ahead of the open. The order, Boeing said represents its first deal with an ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC), includes two models, the 737-7 and 737-8-200. The companies didn't disclose a value of the deal. "This deal further validates the economics of the 737 MAX family in the ULCC market and we're excited to stand alongside Allegiant as they integrate these new airplanes into their fleet," said Stan Deal, chief executive of Boeing's commercial airplanes unit. The announcement comes after Reuters reported late Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Allegiant was poised to order 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets, which would be worth $5 billion at list prices. Boeing's stock has shed 4.8% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 7.2%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Vocera Communications

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $64.9 versus the current price of Vocera Communications at $79.14, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 2.01% to $48.13 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

