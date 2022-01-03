ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council: Renaming Triangle Park After SFC Ray Adam Archuletta

By Florence Citizen
theflorencecitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Council will discuss honoring a local hero, fallen soldier Sgt. First Class (SFC) Ray Adam Archuletta by renaming Triangle Park...

theflorencecitizen.com

