Is The Fuddruckers In Amarillo Closed For Good?

The last two years have been crazy to say the least. If you're looking for a way to ring in 2022, here are some of the fun events happening in Amarillo. Celebrate 2022 with a step back into the 1920's. Enjoy a delicious dining experience at the Toscana Italian Steakhouse. The menu is Surf and Turf, Smoked Beef Tenderloin, jumbo Shrimp Scampi, Harvest Salad with Honey Basil Vinaigrette and Vanilla Bean Cheesecake with berries and whipped cream. This includes a wine pairing and live Jazz music with Patrick Swindell. After dinner drinks on the Rooftop patio and dance the night away in the ballroom with the Monarch Band, drinks, a midnight balloon drop with a champagne toast. This event is 21 and up only.
